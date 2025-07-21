Erick Fedde is quietly ruining Cardinals’ trade deadline plan

The St. Louis Cardinals are theoretically in limbo. With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, they're 8.5 games behind the Cubs and Brewers, but technically not out of the playoff hunt. They're too far from contending to buy, but not far enough for a full-blown fire sale. It's a terrible place to be in; indecision is the quickest way to stagnation. When indecision leads to overthinking, you're bound to make mistakes. Hence, the Erick Fedde plan.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals believe there will be a market for Fedde despite a 3-9 record and 4.83 ERA. So they're prioritizing his place in the rotation over Michael McGreevy, the 25-year-old rookie whose future actually matters.

McGreevy is starting on Monday in place of Matthew Liberatore and Woo reported there is "internal desire to keep McGreevy in the rotation." It doesn't look like that's going to happen, though. A six-man rotation isn't in the works and Fedde won't be giving up any starts.

"Fedde’s value lies in his availability, and he has yet to miss a start this year. If the Cardinals suddenly begin skipping his starts, opposing teams might start raising some red flags," Woo wrote.

To be fair, opposing teams might start raising red flags if Fedde gives up seven earned runs in a few more starts — he's done that twice in his last four outings.

Cardinals have their priorities backwards with Erick Fedde and Michael McGreevy

So what has more real value to the Cardinals: Losing games with Fedde for the sake of "value" or giving McGreevy a real chance to settle into the majors?

Fedde may have value on the trade market, but how much could it possibly be improved by giving him priority over McGreevy? How much would it be harmed by putting McGreevy first?

It feels like John Mozeliak is playing 4-D chess with himself. Fedde will fetch what he fetches on the market specifically because of what he is: A veteran arm. A lost start or two won't change that for any interested teams.

The Cardinals need to accept that this season only matters insofar as it sets up the future. McGreevy is the future, not Fedde.