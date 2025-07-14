ESPN piles on more White Sox disrespect with ridiculous MLB Draft blunder

It’s probably a good thing that ESPN and Major League Baseball are on the verge of a breakup, because we wouldn’t fault the Chicago White Sox for wanting to end that relationship.

ESPN turned heads earlier this month when it referred to former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks as a member of their 2005 championship team. What ESPN neglected to mention is that Jenks, who died on July 4, recorded the series’ final out to give the White Sox their first title since 1917.

How could things get any worse? Great question, and it’s one that ESPN answered during Sunday’s MLB Draft.

Former Houston Astros infielder Chris Burke, who has spent over a decade as an SEC Network baseball analyst, appeared on ESPN’s draft coverage. Understandably, ESPN displayed a graphic featuring three important facts about Burke, who played parts of six big league seasons.

The first bullet point correctly mentioned that Burke went 10th overall in the 2001 MLB Draft. ESPN also noted that Burke won the 2001 SEC Player of the Year.

As for the third fact? ESPN informed fans that Burke won a World Series ring with the 2005 Astros … despite the White Sox winning that year’s World Series, sweeping Houston in the process.

Ummm pretty sure the White Sox won the World Series that year. @espn is so unbelievable with the disrespect to that team #whitesox pic.twitter.com/dBRLJjdPaM — Chris Mieszala (@ChrisMieszala) July 13, 2025

The current White Sox, meanwhile, used the No. 10 pick on California prep shortstop Billy Carlson.

White Sox fans were livid with ESPN on Sunday night

ESPN had not addressed the incorrect graphic at publication — not that we’d expect social media users to exactly forgive and forget, especially after the Jenks debacle.

“This is like ten times I’ve seen ESPN try and reverse the Sox winning the 05 Series,” wrote one X/Twitter user. I’m sorry they swept it so quickly.”

“Death, Taxes and ESPN dissing the White Sox,” another fan quipped.

Mistakes happen, though there’s a significant difference between misspeaking and displaying incorrect information on a graphic.

“How can this keep happening?” another user asked. “It has to be on purpose, right?”

Luckily for White Sox fans, they shouldn’t need to worry about seeing too much of Carlson on ESPN moving forward. ESPN announced earlier this year that it’ll no longer cover MLB games following the 2025 season.

As for Carlson? He’s a defense-first shortstop ready to prove that he can hit, too.

“Just super stoked and ready to get to work,” Carlson told reporters. “We are barely scratching the surface as far as the hitting side.

“I feel like there are a lot of good years coming with the stick,” Carlson continued. “I don’t think it needs to be a worry for anyone. It’s going to be a fun road.”