ESPN shows Yankees exactly what not to do at the trade deadline

If there’s one team to pay attention to as the MLB trade deadline approaches, it’s the New York Yankees.

Now, more than ever, it seems like a good time to hit the panic button in the Bronx. The Yankees have posted a 4–6 record since the All-Star break, the bullpen is at an all-time low, and Aaron Judge is nowhere to be found in the lineup for the next week.

Add all that up and sprinkle in a bit of uncertainty, and you get General Manager Brian Cashman debating whether to be a buyer or a seller at the deadline. Now, nobody’s saying you can’t be both — especially given the acquisitions of third baseman Ryan McMahon and infielder Amed Rosario over the past few days.

But the Yankees are never a team to admit defeat — until it’s all too late. Having reached the World Series just one season ago, the urge to make improvements in what already feels like a spiraling year has never been more urgent.

ESPN’s curated list of teams that should be aggressive at the deadline has some fans jumping out of their seats and others scratching their heads. The Yankees appear twice on the list — both mentions hinting at upgrades on the mound, not the field. The first name brought up: Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller.

Keller’s 2025 season has exceeded expectations. He’s posted his lowest ERA since 2020 and is coming off a phenomenal July. While his 4–10 record might mislead fans, his approach on the mound has been strong enough to land him in trade talks with several contending teams.

The article lays out several reasons why a Keller trade makes sense:

He’s put up solid numbers this season.

He’s on a long-term deal, under team control for the next three years.

He’s still under 30.

Sounds perfect, right?

Mitch Keller is not the answer for the Yankees

Not so fast. If the Yankees pull off this trade, it might not make sense for the long haul. Gerrit Cole — despite early optimism that he could return this season — is more likely to be back in pinstripes in 2026. Luis Gil is projected to make his season debut on Sunday, August 3, and Clarke Schmidt isn’t expected to return until mid-2026.

Trading for Keller might solve today’s issues, but keeping him in the rotation long-term — while under full team control — doesn’t seem like the wisest move. Will Warren and Marcus Stroman might not be around for long, but it’s more likely New York sticks with Cam Schlittler, who has strung together three strong outings.

Spending $16 million per year on a pitcher with a questionable ceiling doesn’t seem worth it — especially if it means giving up young prospects for the hope he can keep pitching at this level. If the Yankees truly want to improve, calling up the Minnesota Twins for Jhoan Duran could help address their biggest weakness. A stronger bullpen presence would go a long way in improving their current 21st-ranked bullpen ERA (4.25).

Perhaps the Yankees really are panicking — just days away from either saving their season or letting it go to waste. Whether Brian Cashman pulls the trigger is an answer only time will tell.