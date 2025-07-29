Eugenio Suarez injured by the team that needs him most

Eugenio Suarez was hit with a pitch during the Arizona Diamondbacks’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night and it couldn’t come at a worse time. According to Evan Petzold, Tigers reliever Will Vest hit Suarez in the hand with a 95.6 mph fastball and he didn’t even try to stay in the game.

If Suarez will miss some significant time, it will greatly impact his value with a few days left before the MLB trade deadline. I don’t think it will affect his availability, but it will certainly affect a return if he’s not available at the time of the trade or will not be available before the postseason.

Suarez was in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career with the fourth most home runs (36) this season. He was the most talked about player ahead of the trade deadline. Though the Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t come out and say they were making him available, it was clear he was going to be a target for nearly every contender. That could change now with his injury.