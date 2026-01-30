Eugenio Suárez is the logical next move for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been thinking big this offseason, expressing interest in Bo Bichette and Kyle Schwarber. They came up empty on both players though, and really, they weren't close to signing either. They have elected to spend most of their financial resources on the trade market, but that doesn’t mean they should be done. And there’s a prime opportunity staring them right in the face: Eugenio Suarez.

The power upgrade Boston can add without overextending

Suarez, 34, was the top trade chip at last season’s trade deadline. He had many teams, including the Red Sox, gunning for his services. The Milwaukee Brewers were among the teams with interest. But it was the Seattle Mariners, one of Suarez’s former teams, who ultimately acquired the star slugger.

While his latest tenure in Seattle didn’t go well (.189/.255/.428 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI), his overall numbers this past season paint him as one of the best sluggers in baseball.

In total, Suarez hit .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs and 118 RBI. Add him to any lineup, especially Boston, and you get a lot better. So it’s puzzling that he remains unsigned. Is the rough 53 games with the Mariners scaring teams? Is his asking price too much? Is it both? No one knows. But as Suarez lingers on the market, his price should come down. And if that’s the case, the Red Sox should absolutely pounce.

In negotiations with Bichette and Schwarber, the team was disciplined. The same, too, can be said about their talks with Alex Bregman — a player they wanted back long-term, but who ultimately signed with the Chicago Cubs.

With Suarez, it’s unlikely the Red Sox would have to get stupid with a contract and stretch to a level that would make them uncomfortable. He’s not Bichette. He’s not Schwarber. And he’s not Bregman. But he can provide similar traits (including a high-end bat and great leadership qualities) that each of the above players provide.

A veteran bridge that protects Boston’s young core

That is exactly what Boston has sought — and part of what they loved about Bregman’s season in Boston. Suarez can be a veteran influence around young players such as Roman Anthony, among others, and show them the ropes of what it takes to be a big leaguer. That's a trait that people in Arizona raved about specifically with Suarez.

It would also take some pressure off of Anthony to be the savior early in his career, something the Red Sox were mindful of when calling him up in 2025. They don’t want to put too much pressure on his plate. The Red Sox have the pitching staff to help win them games, but they lack the offensive firepower, even after acquiring Willson Contreras, to play deep into the postseason.

Suarez would help with that and would still give them the flexibility to add another big name bat at the trade deadline. Really, it makes too much sense for the Red Sox not to explore. And in my eyes, they loom as the clear and obvious best fit for the free-agent slugger.