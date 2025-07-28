Eugenio Suárez rumors: Tigers desperation, wild asking price, dark horse looms

The MLB trade deadline is a funny thing. Rumors swirl for weeks or even months and then we close in on the actual deadline and, oftentimes, the biggest potential trade... hasn't happened yet. That's where we are with Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who is the biggest difference-maker on the market right now. The NL home run leader continues to mash, but after the Yankees added a third baseman in Ryan McMahon and other suitors might be getting cold feet on Geno, a trade isn't feeling like a sure thing anymore. Here's the latest on the sweepstakes for the slugger.

Tigers suddenly looking for offensive help amid slump

Just a few weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers were flying high with the best record in the American League, looking like they would cruise to the No. 1 seed. Fast forward to today, and the Tigers' bats have gone cold. They still hold an eight-game lead in the AL Central, but are just 2-8 since the All-Star break and look like a far cry from the tank they were to start the season.

According to USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale, the Tigers "would love" to get a trade done for Geno before their series with the Diamondbacks is over.

The Tigers are now looking to add a big bat after acquiring Chris Paddack from the Twins. Maybe they wanted to add before this recent slide, but now it seems they're understandably growing more desperate for some pop, and might make a big splash.

The Detroit Tigers, one of the strong suitors for Diamondbacks All Star 3B Eugenio Suarez, would love to finalize a deal before Suarez leaves town Wednesday. The DBacks are in Detroit for 3-game series. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2025

Diamondbacks are scaring off suitors with asking price for Suárez

The Seattle Mariners have long been thought of as one of the frontrunners to land Suárez, and that still may be the case, but according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Mariners (and perhaps other teams) have gotten some cold feet because of Arizona's asking price:

The price to land Suarez, who is another rental player, will be much costlier.

If I'm the Diamondbacks, this is how I'd be operating; they know everyone wants their player, so make the price high. They hold all the leverage in trade talks, after all.

However... if teams are balking at the price (and not bluffing) then eventually, you'll have to alter your approach, and there isn't much time left to recalibrate as the trade deadline is this week. Something has to give; do the Diamondbacks play chicken until the very last second and hope a team finally gives them what they want? Or do teams call their bluff and lower the price, leading Arizona to fold because they know they need to get at least something in return for him?

Brewers should still be in the Suárez race

The Milwaukee Brewers might do themselves some good by squeezing their way back into the sweepstakes. Caleb Durbin, the team's current third baseman, has been on a bit of a tear since the start of June, raising his OPS from .623 on June 1st to .718 as of today, July 28th. That's a pretty huge leap, and it makes the Brewers' situation a little tricky. Do they ride with the rookie Durbin, who is proving himself to be at least a league-average hitter and has played well recently, or try to overtake the Cubs (who could also be in the race for Suárez) by adding serious power to a balanced, contact-focued lineup?

Milwaukee has five prospects in MLB's Top 100 — would they be willing to part with any of them to add a player who plays a position they might be set at? Like I've always said, if it leads to a pennant, then they should be willing to.

Tracking the teams still in on Suárez

The Yankees are out; the Mariners, Cubs, Phillies, Tigers, Astros and Blue Jays all seem to still be involved to varying degrees. It doesn't seem like a "bidding war" as much as a poker game between these teams and the Diamondbacks. Each team is looking around, trying to guess what kind of package the other teams offered, then gauging the response of the Diamondbacks, trying to hold as time runs out.

You didn't ask, but I'll give you my (complete gut feeling) prediction anyway. I think Suárez is a Cub by next week.