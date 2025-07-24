Eugenio Suarez sure seems to think a blockbuster trade is imminent

Eugenio Suarez sounds like a player that’s come to terms with his future in Arizona, but to his credit he's trying not to let that affect him one way or the other. Sure, it’s not ideal to be trying to win games with one team while rumors swirl about possible blockbuster moves to another. Inadvertently, he might have just raised his price, as well as possibly made himself even more of an attractive trade deadline piece.

Suarez said he’s still focused on being with the Diamondbacks, which is a good sign. But after Arizona suffered yet another tough-luck loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Suarez was left with the reality that it could be his last game in the home dugout at Chase Field. And the sight of the third baseman lingering on the top step after the final out won't do anything to tamp down speculation that he's on the move sooner rather than later.

“My heart is still here. I’m part of this team,” Suarez said, during a media scrum after the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 loss on Tuesday night. But the rest of the context around him, as well as his own comments, suggest that won't be for long.

Eugenio Suarez was asked after today’s game by @azbobbymac about what he was thinking about as took a few moments for a longer look at the Chase Field diamond at the end of the game, a 4-3 Dbacks loss. pic.twitter.com/6Q8hslER46 — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) July 23, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Eugenio Suarez has made peace with his final days with Arizona Diamondbacks

"There's a lot of things right now going on in my mind," Suarez told reporters. "I don't know what's going to happen.

Eugenio Suarez was asked after today’s game by @azbobbymac about what he was thinking about as took a few moments for a longer look at the Chase Field diamond at the end of the game, a 4-3 Dbacks loss. pic.twitter.com/6Q8hslER46 — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) July 23, 2025

And the way he said it sounds like a man who's come to terms with what's likely about to happen.

The Diamondbacks are probably going to move Suarez at the deadline. Not only could they get a phenomenal return for him, but it’s not worth holding onto him with the playoffs increasingly out of reach. They’re now 5.5 games back from the final NL Wild Card spot and 10 games back in the NL West; shipping out pending free agents like Suarez, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen is the prudent course from here with an eye on contending again in 2026.

There’s no shortage of contenders that are eyeing a chance to land Suarez, including the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants. Suarez is in a contract year and playing outstanding this season. He is tied for the third-most home runs in baseball with 36, only behind Cal Raleigh and Shohei Ohtani. He’s also slashing .252/.325/.593 on the year.

Suarez will undoubtedly add pop to a contender, and it will ultimately come down to which team will have the best to offer. The Los Angeles Dodgers always have their hand in these types of things so they’re always a suitor. But the other teams will have to give the Diamondbacks a better offer.

The Diamondbacks realistically shouldn’t hold onto Suarez unless they plan on re-signing him. One of these contenders could be interested in low-balling the Diamondbacks but with so many teams in contention, that probably won’t work.

Suarez has accepted that he may not finish the season in Arizona, and good for him. He’ll go from being on a fringe playoff team, to a team that could go on a deep run. All while being one of the best power hitters in the sport this season. In a way, there’s some solace in a blockbuster move, even if it ends things prematurely with the Diamondbacks.