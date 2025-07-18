Eugenio Suárez most likely trade suitor is a contender everyone is sleeping on

With less than two weeks until the MLB trade deadline, multiple teams have expressed their interest in acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez. The Diamondbacks are likely to trade Suárez at the deadline, as the team is 47-50 coming out of the All-Star Break and is 11 games out of first place in the NL West.

Possible destinations for Suárez at the deadline include the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Mets.

Suárez recently said that he'd be interested in a reunion with the Tigers at the trade deadline. Suárez made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2014. In his one season with the Tigers, Suárez played in 85 games, collecting 23 RBIs and four home runs with a .242 batting average.

Eugenio Suárez would be a great addition to the Tigers lineup

A need for the Tigers at the deadline is a right-handed batter to their lineup, and Suárez would be a valuable addition. He is top three in the MLB in home runs with 31 on the season and is ranked fourth in RBIs with 78.

The Tigers' current option at third base is Zach McKinstry, who was also selected as an All-Star, and has a team-best batting average of .285. If Detroit were to acquire Suárez at the trade deadline, McKinstry would likely move to the outfield with Parker Meadows and Riley Greene.

The Tigers' infield, with the addition of Suárez, would include Gleyber Torres or Colt Keith at second base, with one of them being the designated hitter. Javy Baez would remain at shortstop and Spencer Torkelson at first base.

The addition of Suárez would put the Tigers in a great position to make a run at their first World Series title since 1984.

What would the Tigers need to give up for Suárez?

Out of the several teams that are interested in acquiring Suárez at the deadline, the Tigers have the best possible prospect package for the Diamondbacks to receive in return.

While the Tigers' top two prospects, including shortstop Kevin McGoingle and outfielder Max Clark, are likely to be untouchable at the deadline, Detroit has other talented players in their farm system that it can offer the Diamondbacks.

Other top prospects that the Tigers could be willing to offer the Diamondbacks include shortstop Bryce Rainer, catcher Thayron Liranzo, second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, and several top 20 pitching talents.

Obviously, the Tigers don't want to give away too many of their top prospects, but they have the pieces that the Diamondbacks need if they are considering rebuilding.