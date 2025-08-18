Even Andrew McCutchen knows the Pirates won't go anywhere under Bob Nutting

The Pittsburgh Pirates are still struggling, sitting at 52-73 and well out of postseason contention yet again. They appeared to have a window with strong starting pitching that consists of Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller. However, they are well on their way to wasting that window, and it all comes back to owner Bob Nutting being cheap and unwilling to spend any money in free agency to improve the team in any way.

Pittsburgh finds itself in last place in the National League Central for a reason. Their fans have been turned off, and are rightfully angry with ownership and their lack of spending.

Even the most loyal Pirate of them all, Andrew McCutchen is starting to have doubts. He came back to Pittsburgh thinking the Pirates had a chance to win, but things haven't panned out.

"It didn't feel how it felt those last two years prior," said McCutchen.

"Why? I don't know. There's a lot of reasons. But I can't necessarily sit here and specify what, but I have to always look at myself first and figure where could I have been better? And there's obviously a lot of places I could have been better. And so I gotta ask myself those questions of, what am I there to play? Why am I there? I want to be there to play, because I love the game, but also love it when there's opportunity to be able to win, and I don't feel like I'm wasting a spot."

Andrew McCutchen knows Pirates are stuck under Bob Nutting

Clearly, McCutchen is starting to have doubts, and he knows that the future is clouded in Pittsburgh. He has stated that he believes there is potential with the Pirates, but that things need to be done in order for them to actually contend again like they did from 2013-15 when he was in his prime and winning a National League MVP award.

McCutchen clearly loves Pittsburgh and enjoys being in a city where he is loved and one where he has made his mark on the franchise. He could've signed on somewhere closer to contention, but he wanted to return to the Pirates. But it's also understandable that he wants to win and knows that right now, it might not be possible in Pittsburgh.

Unless Nutting changes his ways, he is at risk of once again losing a Pirates legend due to his unwillingness to spend and lack of hunger to win.

McCutchen is a free agent at the end of the year, and it's fair to wonder if he might choose to sign elsewhere.