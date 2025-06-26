Every MLB pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts: Clayton Kershaw nearing rarefied air

There aren't many baseball lists more illustrious than the 3000 strikeout club. Only 19 pitchers in baseball history have eclipsed the 3K mark, and 15 of them are in the Hall of Fame. Two of them are still pitching (Scherzer and Verlander) and they're both shoo-ins for Cooperstown, as well.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is about to make the list an even 20. He is less than 10 strikeouts away from joining the legendary group.

Every MLB pitcher to reach 3000 strikeouts

Player Strikeouts Nolan Ryan 5714 Randy Johnson 4875 Roger Clemens 4672 Steve Carlton 4136 Bert Blyleven 3701 Tom Seaver 3640 Don Sutton 3574 Gaylord Perry 3534 Walter Johnson 3508 Justin Verlander 3468 Max Scherzer 3412 Greg Maddux 3371 Phil Niekro 3342 Ferguson Jenkins 3192 Pedro Martínez 3154 Bob Gibson 3117 Curt Schilling 3116 CC Sabathia 3093 John Smoltz 3084

Nolan Ryan has nearly 1000 more strikeouts than everyone else

He also has about 1000 more walks than any other pitcher in baseball history. There will never be another like Nolan, who pitched until he was 46 years old (and struck out 157 batters in his age-45 season.)

Clayton Kershaw has powered through injuries to reach 3000 strikeouts

Around 2017, when Kershaw had his seventh season of 200-plus strikeouts in his previous eight years, it appeared as if he would cruise to 3000 strikeouts (as much as anyone can cruise to 3000 strikeouts, that is.) But injuries, a COVID-shortened year, and a slight tick down in his strikeout numbers made the benchmark feel less like a guarantee.

But now, at 37 years old, Kershaw is going to join the list — and accomplish one of the final milestones a pitcher could wish for in their career. He's already got an MVP, three Cy Young awards, 10 All Star games, a pitching triple crown, two World Series rings, and five ERA titles. The 3K club is simply the crowning achievement on a stunning career.

Kershaw will become third active pitcher in 3000 strikeout club

None of Kershaw, Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander are the pitchers they once were. They've all dealt with injuries in the past few seasons (makes sense after throwing about a million innings) and it won't be long until the three call it quits on illustrious careers.

Combined, they've struck out 6876 batters (and counting.) That's a lot of whiffs.

Other active pitchers close to 3000 strikeouts

Can someone please give Zack Greinke a job so he can reach 3000 strikeouts? The eccentric pitcher is sitting at 2979, just 21 away from becoming No. 21 to clear the mark. Chris Sale is the next active pitcher on the list with 2528 strikeouts, and Gerrit Cole is next at 2251.