Every MLB pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts: Clayton Kershaw nearing rarefied air

There aren't many baseball lists more illustrious than the 3000 strikeout club. Only 19 pitchers in baseball history have eclipsed the 3K mark, and 15 of them are in the Hall of Fame. Two of them are still pitching (Scherzer and Verlander) and they're both shoo-ins for Cooperstown, as well.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is about to make the list an even 20. He is less than 10 strikeouts away from joining the legendary group.
Every MLB pitcher to reach 3000 strikeouts
Player
Strikeouts
Nolan Ryan
5714
Randy Johnson
4875
Roger Clemens
4672
Steve Carlton
4136
Bert Blyleven
3701
Tom Seaver
3640
Don Sutton
3574
Gaylord Perry
3534
Walter Johnson
3508
Justin Verlander
3468
Max Scherzer
3412
Greg Maddux
3371
Phil Niekro
3342
Ferguson Jenkins
3192
Pedro Martínez
3154
Bob Gibson
3117
Curt Schilling
3116
CC Sabathia
3093
John Smoltz
3084
Nolan Ryan has nearly 1000 more strikeouts than everyone else
He also has about 1000 more walks than any other pitcher in baseball history. There will never be another like Nolan, who pitched until he was 46 years old (and struck out 157 batters in his age-45 season.)
Clayton Kershaw has powered through injuries to reach 3000 strikeouts
Around 2017, when Kershaw had his seventh season of 200-plus strikeouts in his previous eight years, it appeared as if he would cruise to 3000 strikeouts (as much as anyone can cruise to 3000 strikeouts, that is.) But injuries, a COVID-shortened year, and a slight tick down in his strikeout numbers made the benchmark feel less like a guarantee.
But now, at 37 years old, Kershaw is going to join the list — and accomplish one of the final milestones a pitcher could wish for in their career. He's already got an MVP, three Cy Young awards, 10 All Star games, a pitching triple crown, two World Series rings, and five ERA titles. The 3K club is simply the crowning achievement on a stunning career.
Kershaw will become third active pitcher in 3000 strikeout club
None of Kershaw, Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander are the pitchers they once were. They've all dealt with injuries in the past few seasons (makes sense after throwing about a million innings) and it won't be long until the three call it quits on illustrious careers.
Combined, they've struck out 6876 batters (and counting.) That's a lot of whiffs.
Other active pitchers close to 3000 strikeouts
Can someone please give Zack Greinke a job so he can reach 3000 strikeouts? The eccentric pitcher is sitting at 2979, just 21 away from becoming No. 21 to clear the mark. Chris Sale is the next active pitcher on the list with 2528 strikeouts, and Gerrit Cole is next at 2251.