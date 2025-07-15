Every performer at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta: National anthems and more

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will commence at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15. While the game no longer determines home field advantage in the World Series, there are plenty of stakes. Stakes rooted in pride and personal ambition, rather than anything tangible. MLB unequivocally puts together the best All-Star broadcast of the major American sports, year in and year out. The players actually show up and compete, rather than half-speeding it like the NBA or NFL.

That extends to the musical performances. With the 2025 game taking place at Truist Park in Atlanta, MLB has compiled a wide array of musicians with local ties. The goal is to capture the variety of music that has come out of Atlanta over the years, from hip hop to country. Several big names will take the stage pregame to serenade fans in the stadium and those watching at home.

Let's go through the list.

Who introduces the players at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Ludacris and Dupri will introduce the All-Stars with "a unique hometown tribute to honor the city’s influence on global music with a medley inspired by Atlanta’s most music stars," per MLB. Ludacris is a major figure in the Atlanta music scene and can be frequently seen at local sporting events. Dupri grew up in College Park and is another strong presence in the Atlanta arts. He has produced hits with other local stars, like Usher, and made waves in the hiphop scene with his singular sonic choices.

Who performs Georgia On My Mind at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Country music star Kane Brown, who has 13 chart-topping singles, will pay tribute to legend Ray Charles with a rendition of 'Georgia On My Mind' before the game. It's a special way to honor the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia with a song of tremendous meaning for the locals.

"Known for his powerful voice and genre-blending sound, Brown plans to deliver a dynamic rendition that sets the tone for a memorable night," says the MLB press release.

Who performs the National Anthem at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

The Zac Brown Band will sing the National Anthem in Atlanta, giving "a special performance that blends their signature Southern rock sound with heartfelt patriotism," per MLB. The Zac Brown Band is comprised of Atlanta natives and will honor the deep tradition of country music in Georgia and the American south more broadly.

Who performs the Canadian National Anthem at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

This one is for the Blue Jays fans. Since Toronto will be represented at the All-Star Game, the Canadian National Anthem will be performed by Lauren Spencer Smith, who "paved her music career through viral TikTok hits," per MLB. She has eight million followers on TikTok and has released two albums with what Spotify calls "soulful sky-high pop anthems."