Every player making their All-Star debut in 2025: Yamamoto, Brown and other first-timers

It's just about All-Star season in MLB, and both the AL and NL rosters are loaded with first-timers, both in the field and on the pitching staffs. Here's everyone who will make their first trip to the Midsummer Classic next weekend.

American League

DH Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

It's time to mash. The Orioles have been up-and-down all year, but O'Hearn has been a force in the middle of the lineup. A potential name to watch at the trade deadline, O'Hearn will represent Baltimore (for now) at the ASG.

SS Jacob Wilson, Athletics

The team with no home has a starter in the All-Star Game! Jacob Wilson has played just 111 games in his MLB career, but the A's elite contact man — who has a little bit of pop too, with nine home runs — will man the six-spot for the AL.

C Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

The MLB leader in home runs will be representing the Seattle Mariners in Atlanta, making his first ASG behind a historically good first half. Big Dumper has 35 home runs,

OF Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

One star fades in Houston, and another emerges. Peña is one of the best all-around players in baseball; he's an elite contact guy and has serious power, and he's already got a Gold Glove under his belt. Now he's got one All-Star selection there, too.

OF Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay Rays

The best player on the biggest surprise in baseball, Aranda deserved a spot in this game and he got one. He's hitting .320 with 10 home runs and has been a lightning rod for the AL East challenger (?) Rays.

SP Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

Houston's ace for years to come is square in the middle of the AL Cy Young race, so it's not a surprise to see him make his first ever All-Star Game. A 4.1 WAR, a 1.82 ERA and a league-best 222 ERA+. Nasty.

SP Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox' sole rep at the ASG, former Rule 5 pick Shane Smith cracks the AL ASG roster as a rookie.

With just 16 starts under his belt, Smith has already shown a pretty impressive maturity on the bump. There aren't many bright spots for this team right now... Smith is a big one.

SP Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners

Woo! The Mariners de facto ace after Logan Gilbert missed time to start the season, Woo has filled that position well — and then some. He's gone at least six innings in every apeparance in 2025, the only pitcher in MLB to do so. But he doesn't just go deep — he shuts offenses down, evidences by a 2.77 ERA.

National League

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

PCA has transended "feel good story," into "full on superstar." The Cubs starting centerfielder will also be the NL starting centerfielder, and his NL-best 5.0 WAR is a reason why. He mashes (23 home runs) he steals bases (26) and he electrifies Wrigley often.

OF Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

An electric rookie season in 2022 which included a Gold Glove, Donovan now earns his first ASG nod in year four. He rarely strikes out, plays splendid defense and has been a team favorite in STL his whole career.

C Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies

Smile, Rockies fans! Hunter Goodman is very deservedly heading to the All-Star Game. He's mashed 16 home runs and developed into a really good presence behind the plate.

OF James Wood, Washington Nationals

The Nats' 22 year-old slugger has been one of the most impressive players in baseball all year, plus a bright spot for a mediocre Nationals team, and now he's rewarded with a spot in the NL outfield.

Wood is No. 2 in the NL in WAR with 4.4, behind just Pete Crow-Armstrong and ahead of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr, etc. He's been a revelation in Washington and has become a clear building block alongside CJ Abrams.

OF Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins

From afterthought in a trade to MLB All-Star, Kyle Stowers will represent the Marlins next weekend in Atlanta.

Stowers was a borderline MLB player for his first three seasons; in 2025, he's been a monster for the (not that bad!) Miami Marlins.

SP Mackenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

It took a little longer than Nats fans expected, but the former No. 3 overall draft pick is finally living up to the hype that his draft slot caused. Gore has been splendid all season, finally translating his elite stuff into elite production.

SP Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs

What a story Boyd is. The Mariners brought him in as basically a "last resort" arm in 2022, and he was good enough with Seattle to keep earning contracts; with Detroit in 2023, Cleveland in 2024 and Chicago in 2025, where he has turned into a stellar starter at age 34. A decade in, Boyd gets an All-Star nod. Go Beavs.

SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are sending two pitchers to Atlanta for the ASG — one is Clayton Kershaw, the team's ace for so many years. The other is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has taken the mantle from Kershaw as the ace in Dodger Stadium. Full circle moment.

Yamamoto has an ERA of 2.51, strikes out over 10 guys per nine innings and has posted 10 quality starts so far in 2025.

RP Jason Adam, San Diego Padres

In his first full season with the Padres, Adam has become a high-leverage beast, appearing in 43 games and striking out well over a batter an inning.

RP Randy Rodríguez, San Francisco Giants

The 24 year-old Giants hurler showed promise last year and has fully realized his potential in 2025. An ERA of 0.71 will do the trick.