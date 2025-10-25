Every record the Blue Jays broke in their historic nine-run sixth inning

Well that's one way to make a statement.

Most onlookers viewed this World Series as another Los Angeles Dodgers coronation. But it took just one inning for the Toronto Blue Jays to flip that idea on its head — and make some baseball history to boot.

Toronto got off to a sluggish start to Game 1, falling behind 2-0 early in a game that felt like it was on the verge of spiraling out of control. But this relentless Jays offense just kept grinding, tying the game on a two-run homer from Daulton Varsho while running up the pitch count on Dodgers ace Blake Snell. And then, in the sixth inning, the dam finally broke: With Snell exiting the game and L.A. forced to rely on its shaky bullpen, Toronto turned that 2-2 tie into a whopping 11-2 lead, a nine-run frame that sent Rogers Centre into a frenzy.

It's hard to overstate just how overwhelming it was. The first six batters reached base before the Dodgers had even recorded an out. Los Angeles turned to three different relievers, and all of them got hung with three earned runs. This wasn't just an outburst; this was one of the most dominant innings in MLB postseason history.

Here's every World Series record the Blue Jays broke in the sixth inning of Game 1

The most runs in a postseason inning in Blue Jays history

As you might imagine, scoring nine runs in an inning doesn't happen very often. And it especially doesn't happen very often in October. The Blue Jays have been around for a while now, with two World Series trophies in the case. But Toronto had never seen an offensive explosion like this, with the nine-run frame making franchise history as the most scored in a single inning.

In fact, just 10 times had the Jays even scored nine or more runs in a postseason game before. And four of those have come just in 2025 alone, if you want to know how awesome this offense has been of late.

The most runs in a World Series inning since 1968

But this reverberates well beyond just franchise history, of course. It's the most runs scored by one team in a World Series inning in nearly 60 years. You have to go all the way back to 1968 to find one better, when the Detroit Tigers put up a 10-spot on the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6 of the Fall Classic.

The nine runs Toronto scored in the sixth inning is the most in a World Series game since Detroit put up a 10-spot in Game 6 in 1968, according to @ESPNInsights. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 25, 2025

Ironically enough, 1968 was the Year of the Pitcher. But hey, Bob Gibson couldn't start every game for that Cardinals team. The sixth inning of Game 1 sits third on the all-time list, also just behind the 1929 Philadelphia A's who put up 10 runs of their own in the seventh inning of Game 4.

9 runs are the 3rd-most in a World Series inning, behind only:



1968 DET G6, 3rd

1929 PHA G4, 7th



With 10 each — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 25, 2025

The first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history

The Blue Jays had already plated three runs and taken control of the game by the time John Schneider sent Addison Barger up as a pinch-hitter with one out and the bases loaded. Barger promptly unloaded them, launching a grand slam off Anthony Banda that busted the game well and truly open — and was the first swing of its kind in MLB history.

Addison Barger!!!



The first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history https://t.co/zZp1xODbMK — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 25, 2025

Major League Baseball has been around for a while, and the World Series almost as long. The fact that the Blue Jays managed to do something the league has never seen before, let alone against this Dodgers team on this stage, is pretty special.