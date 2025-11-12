Everything I'm hearing on Cubs, Paul Skenes, Braves and others from the GM Meetings

The most common question heard from agents and executives in the lobby of the Cosmopolitan Hotel at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas is “What are ya hearing?”

And the answer, well, is there isn’t anything happening. At least not yet.

Teams are in the beginning phases of their offseason plans. They are figuring out what free agents to pursue and having conversations with teams to see what players may be available and inquiring on what free agents will be seeking this offseason. Perhaps a deal or two sneak across the finish line in the early stages of the winter, but the bulk of the action will come later this offseason.

On Tuesday, lead executives from the National League teams met with the media to discuss their offseason plans. Most of the executives noted that they are aware of the upcoming labor issues, but do not believe that will have an impact on negotiations this winter. Here is what I took away from those conversations.

Chicago Cubs eyeing arms over bats

The Chicago Cubs are prioritizing pitching over hitting this offseason. “We have a lot of position players, so our biggest focus this offseason will be bolstering the rotation and bullpen,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.

Hoyer would not commit on the level of assets that would be used to upgrade the pitching staff. But with left-hander Shota Imanaga extended the qualifying offer and relievers Michael Soroka and Brad Keller set to become free agents, there’s an obvious need for reinforcements in Chicago.

On Kyle Tucker: I asked Hoyer if Tucker will be a priority this offseason, to which he responded: “He’s a great player, we had a really good experience with him, and we’ll be talking to (his agent) Casey (Close).”

Hoyer added, “When we were at our best, he was at his best. We had a great offense in the first half of the season. Kyle was leading the charge. That wasn’t an accident. As he struggled, we struggled a little bit. That’s the nature of it. We have a great player that’s getting on base at a great clip and driving in runs. It makes a huge difference. That’s something that we’ve noted.”

Milwaukee Brewers and Freddy Peralta trade talks

Freddy Peralta is a prominent name on the trade market, and “almost every team is interested” in the right-hander. But Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold says that “I anticipate him being part of our team moving forward.”

Arnold noted that the team will not close the door on anything and will listen to offers because “we’re the smallest market in the league.” He noted that they have had to make tough decisions in previous years with Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes. But signed for only $8 million in 2026, having known Peralta since he was a teenager and watching him emerge as the teams’ ace and a leader in the clubhouse, trading Peralta would be difficult for the organization.

“We’ve had to make tough decisions on the (Josh) Hader’s and Corbin Burnes’ of the world,” Arnold said. “Freddy is certainly in that conversation.”

An additional note on the Brewers: Arnold says that the Brewers would like to bring back Brandon Woodruff, who the team extended a qualifying offer to the right-hander.

Pittsburgh Pirates put their foot down with Paul Skenes

The Pirates have “more flexibility than we’ve had in other offseasons than I’ve been in Pittsburgh,” general manager Ben Cherington said. The franchise expects to explore both trade and free agency to upgrade the roster.

One thing that Cherington noted: While Paul Skenes continues to be mentioned in trade rumors, he will not be traded. “He is going to be a Pirate in 2026,” Cherington said.

San Diego Padres want Luis Arraez back

The Padres have interest in retaining free-agent infielder Luis Arraez, AJ Preller said.

Arraez, 28, is known for his bat and is coming off a season in which he hit .292/.327/.392 with a .719 OPS, eight home runs and 61 RBI. In his seven-year career, he’s hitting .317/.363/.413 with a .777 OPS, 36 home runs and 308 RBI. ESPN projected Arraez to sign a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason.

Atlanta Braves have a clear offseason priority list

The Braves will be looking for shortstop, starting pitchers and “a lot of relievers,” Alex Anthopoulos said.

Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said on an earnings call recently that he would like the franchise to have a payroll in the top-five in 2026. Atlanta had a $214 million payroll in 2025, which ranked eight in baseball, according to MLB.com.

Los Angeles Angels and the hire of Kurt Suzuki

In 2018, Alex Anthopoulos told Kurt Suzuki that he would be a manager one day. Suzuki replied, “Nah.” Anthopoulos replied, “Yeah, I think you’re going to be a manager.”

So what stood out about Suzuki?

“Very good energy. Presence. Tough. Smart. Charismatic. Funny, which I think is important. Good evaluator. I remember asking him about players. Max Fried was an up and down guy in 2018. He was in the minors most of the year. We had some guys who were All-Star caliber and he told me Fried was going to be the best of the group. … He’s just the total package. I think he’ll be very successful. Obviously he’s a young manager, just starting out. But he’s got the chance to be really special.”