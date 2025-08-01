Everything you need to know about the 2027 MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is officially headed back to Chicago.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday, August 1, that the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field will host the 2027 All-Star Game. The announcement came only weeks after the thrilling 2025 All-Star Game ended in the first-ever swing-off.

“The amazing transformation that has taken place of Wrigley Field and … Wrigleyville will provide a great setting for one of our most important events,” Manfred said.

“Wrigley Field means so much to Cubs fans and millions of people who have visited what we believe is a baseball cathedral and one of Illinois’ top tourist destinations,” Cubs chairman Tom Rickett added.

Here is everything that you need to know about the 2027 MLB All-Star Game.

When is the 2027 MLB All-Star Game? Date, Start Time, and Full Schedule

The 2027 MLB All-Star Game is currently scheduled for July 13, 2027. This aligns with Major League Baseball’s history of holding the All-Star Game during the second full week in July.

MLB officially announced that Wrigley Field will host the 2027 All-Star Game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QyduKZps9u — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 1, 2025

Barring any major changes, the 2027 MLB All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PST. All-Star Weekend typically begins with the All-Star Futures Game, which is held on the Saturday beforehand. Saturday also usually features the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Which of your favorite ex-MLB stars will participate in the Celebrity Game? New York Yankees great and Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia participated in the 2025 Celebrity Game.

Major League Baseball moved the MLB Draft’s first three rounds to Sunday night, giving you an inside look at the sport’s future stars. Rounds four through 20 usually occur on Monday ahead of the Home Run Derby.

“The hard work put [into transforming] all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage,” Manfred said.

Where is the 2027 MLB All-Star Game?

Wrigley Field in Chicago will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, and it’s been a long time coming. Although the city of Chicago has hosted eight All-Star Games, the event last took place at Wrigley Field in 1990.

Wrigley Field previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1947, 1962, and 1990. Only Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium (1935, 1960, 1963, 1981) and the old Yankee Stadium (1939, 1960, 1977, and 2008) have held four All-Star Games.

“We play in a world-class city that is especially beautiful in the summer, and we’re looking forward to hosting the best players in our great game and fans from around the world,” Ricketts said in a press release.

The last time the All-Star Game was played at Wrigley Field was in 1990! pic.twitter.com/fiMO2UNcQx — MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2025

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia will host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. Interestingly, Citizens Bank Park has never held an All-Star Game, and the Phillies last hosted an All-Star Game in 1996.

The new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009, is the only other full-time MLB stadium that has not hosted an All-Star Game.

How to Watch the 2027 MLB All-Star Game

As of August 2025, the expectation is that the 2027 MLB All-Star Game will air on Fox. Back in November 2018, Major League Baseball and Fox extended their national television rights agreement through 2028; Fox has the rights to the All-Star Game, World Series, and special event games like the Field of Dreams game or the MLB Speedway Classic.

Fox has aired the All-Star Game every year since 2001.

As of publication, it remained unclear who would air the 2027 MLB Home Run Derby. ESPN’s national TV rights contract with Major League Baseball will expire following the 2025 season, though the two sides could work out a revised deal. ESPN has broadcast the Home Run Derby every year since 1994.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the 2027 MLB All-Star Game on streaming services that carry Fox, such as YouTube TV and Hulu. However, you cannot watch the All-Star Game or Home Run Derby through MLB.TV because of national blackout rules.