Fans want Jazz Chisholm Jr. banned from Home Run Derby after disastrous outing

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby was notorious for the amount of stars who declined an invitation to the event. But the league managed to get eight players to compete in the tournament to determine the Home Run Derby champion.
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. received the final spot in the Home Run Derby, becoming just the seventh player in the franchise's history to compete in the event. Well, let's just say that Chisholm did not have the showing that teammate Aaron Judge had in the 2017 Derby. Instead, he was in the Robinson Cano-Nick Swisher territory.
Chisholm put up an staggering...three home runs in the first round of the tournament, earning an automatic elimination.
Since this is a Yankees player, let's just say that fans didn't let up with the criticism.
MLB fans troll Jazz Chisholm Jr. for abysmal Home Run Derby showing
Let's take a look at some of the top reactions from fans and media outlets who were tuned into the event.
Chisholm just couldn't get going in the tournament. It didn't exactly help matters that his stepfather was took a bit long between pitches. Either way, as MLB's social media account said, "Jazz was there for the vibes."
While this was a bad outing, Chisholm can take solace in the fact that he's doesn't have the worst Home Run Derby performance by a Yankee. That belongs to Robinson Cano in 2012 in Kansas City, where he hit zero home runs in that year's Derby. That came one year after he won the Home Run Derby in Phoenix.
Chisholm is one home run behind Nick Swisher's 2010 performance, where he hit just four home runs.
The good thing for Chisholm is that he can put this all behind him on Tuesday night with a solid outing in the All-Star Game, where he is a reserve player on the American League team.