Fans want Jazz Chisholm Jr. banned from Home Run Derby after disastrous outing

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby was notorious for the amount of stars who declined an invitation to the event. But the league managed to get eight players to compete in the tournament to determine the Home Run Derby champion.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. received the final spot in the Home Run Derby, becoming just the seventh player in the franchise's history to compete in the event. Well, let's just say that Chisholm did not have the showing that teammate Aaron Judge had in the 2017 Derby. Instead, he was in the Robinson Cano-Nick Swisher territory.

Chisholm put up an staggering...three home runs in the first round of the tournament, earning an automatic elimination.

Since this is a Yankees player, let's just say that fans didn't let up with the criticism.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

MLB fans troll Jazz Chisholm Jr. for abysmal Home Run Derby showing

Let's take a look at some of the top reactions from fans and media outlets who were tuned into the event.

Jazz Chisholm if the goal of the Derby was to flyout: pic.twitter.com/wsUaL7XJ7j — theScore (@theScore) July 15, 2025

Aaron Boone: “I thought Jazz had the best round of anyone in the Derby.” — Neil Keefe (@NeilKeefe) July 15, 2025

Homers in the last 2 days

Jazz Chisholm Jr: 3 (did participate in HRD)

Kyle Stowers: 3 (did not participate in HRD) — dym (@drillyamama) July 15, 2025

THE KIDS IN THE SHALLOW OUTFIELD ARE MORE TIRED THAN JAZZ RN pic.twitter.com/40N2ZoU4Zl — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) July 15, 2025

Boone thinks Jazz can still win this.

it's right in front of him — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) July 15, 2025

To be fair to Jazz Chisholm, 23 of those balls get out at Yankee stadium. — Jed 🇬🇧 (@TigersJUK) July 15, 2025

Judge to Jazz just now pic.twitter.com/Fum3yFvGKl — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) July 15, 2025

Chisholm just couldn't get going in the tournament. It didn't exactly help matters that his stepfather was took a bit long between pitches. Either way, as MLB's social media account said, "Jazz was there for the vibes."

While this was a bad outing, Chisholm can take solace in the fact that he's doesn't have the worst Home Run Derby performance by a Yankee. That belongs to Robinson Cano in 2012 in Kansas City, where he hit zero home runs in that year's Derby. That came one year after he won the Home Run Derby in Phoenix.

Chisholm is one home run behind Nick Swisher's 2010 performance, where he hit just four home runs.

The good thing for Chisholm is that he can put this all behind him on Tuesday night with a solid outing in the All-Star Game, where he is a reserve player on the American League team.