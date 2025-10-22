FanSided Exclusive: Unveiling the 2025 NL Silver Slugger Award finalists

FanSided is honored to partner with the iconic Louisville Slugger to exclusively release the list of National League finalists for the Silver Slugger Award, three weeks before the announcement of the powerhouse team of victors. This year's National League crew is comprised of the players who helped tell the story of this MLB season, from players who redefined the power of teamwork in Milwaukee, to subtle names who found their way into All-Star swing-offs — and, yes, we've even got a few MVP dark horses.

The winners will be selected from the finalists revealed below, and will be announced exclusively on The Baseball Insiders live stream on YouTube. The National League show will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 6, followed by the American League show the following night at 6:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 7 (and stay tuned right here for the AL finalists, revealed tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET).

These honorees, presented annually since 1980 to the best hitter at each position in their respective leagues, were voted on by MLB managers and three coaches from each team in the National League. According to Louisville Slugger, a "utility" winner qualifies for the honor with "a minimum of 100 games with at least 20 games played at two or more positions." The accounting firm of Deming, Malone, Livesay & Ostroff verifies the tabulation of ballots.

National League Finalists for 2025 Silver Slugger Award

First Base: Pete Alonso, New York Mets; Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers; Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Second Base: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs; Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Third Base: Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants; Manny Machado, San Diego Padres; Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers; Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets; Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks; Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Outfield: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs; Juan Soto, New York Mets; Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins; Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs; James Wood, Washington Nationals

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers; Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies; Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers; Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Utility: Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals; Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres; Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers

Who will emerge victorious? Tune in exclusively on the Baseball Insiders YouTube channel on Nov. 6, and follow along with Robert Murray's analysis of the winners, as well as several important pieces of historical award context throughout the FanSided MLB family of sites.