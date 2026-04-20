FanSided's Top 100 MLB Prospects of 2026

Baseball has mercifully arrived in 2026, and with it comes a fresh look at how MLB's top prospects stack up. We already have a good sense of how their own organizations feel about their development, but comparing one team's shortstop prospect in High-A to a right-handed starter in Triple-A isn't always easy.

Some experts prioritize proximity to the Major Leagues, while others look for upside and/or prospect pedigree even back to a player's amateur days. There is no single right way to evaluate prospects, which is exactly why we built a top 100 ranking of our own.

FanSided's MLB top 100 prospect ranking methodology

These are subjective rankings at their core. There is no plug-and-play algorithm for Minor League players that spits out an "accurate" list. These rankings reflect our evaluation of tools, upside, floor, proximity to the Majors, prospect pedigree, available data and scouting reports. Players were sorted into tiers first, then ranked against one another within those tiers. This list is informed by other expert opinions, but ultimately it's our own. We included where Baseball America and MLB Pipeline ranked each player (if they did at all) as well, so you can see a more complete picture of the industry consensus and to make it easier to identify outliers.

Note: There are a lot of players who are still technically prospects but are playing for MLB teams right now. They are going to graduate from prospect status in the very near future. In fact, there are a few players who graduated while I was writing this list. Instead of reranking, we're treating this first installment as a snapshot in time to be updated later in the season. For clarity:

Players who have graduated are marked with an asterisk (*).

Those players will be removed in the next update.

This serves as our opening baseline, with updates to come.

Below, you will find our top 100 prospect rankings. And before you ask, yes, we do hate your team. All of them.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

1. Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates

Baseball America Ranking: 1

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 1

You will struggle to find anyone who doesn't think that Konnor Griffin is the top prospect in all of baseball, or close to it. The soon-to-be 20-year-old shortstop possesses the type of raw athleticism, work ethic and versatility that teams dream about and that you almost never see outside of rare cases such as Mike Trout. The Pirates have to be thrilled that they were able to lock Griffin up on an extension when they did, because the odds are good that he will more than earn that money.

All of Griffin's tools graded as plus or higher in the Minor Leagues, and there is a good chance that he will end up being a Gold Glove-caliber defender at shortstop (or even center field, if that proves to be the easier roster fit). Griffin needs more experience against big-league pitching in order to react better to how they are attacking him, but this is a guy who could end up being a five-tool terror that dominates the league for a very long time.

2. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers

Baseball America Ranking: 2

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 2

While Griffin may be the most talented prospect overall, the title of the best hitter may actually belong to Kevin McGonigle. Thanks to an overslot $2.85 million signing bonus, the Tigers were able to float McGonigle all the way to the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, even though pre-draft rankings had him much higher than that in his class. As it turns out, Detroit's investment in the prep bat has proven to be a great one.

After dominating the Minors at every stop thanks to his plus-plus hit tool and surprising power, Detroit opted to carry McGonigle on its Opening Day roster. To the surprise of pretty much no one, McGonigle has immediately become one of the heavy favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year in 2026. If he keeps posting an OPS north of .900 and the Tigers win, the kid may end up getting some MVP votes as well.

3. JJ Wetherholt, 2B/SS, Cardinals

Baseball America Ranking: 3

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 5

It is kind of unfortunate that Griffin and McGonigle are so good and get so much coverage, because JJ Wetherholt would be a very worthy No. 1 overall prospect most years. Wetherholt has a little bit of a different origin story than those two, as he was a college draftee who had a really good shot at getting picked first overall before a hamstring injury during his draft year allowed him to fall to St. Louis at No. 7.

In a lot of ways, Wetherholt's game is very similar to McGonigle, albeit with some minor differences here and there. His hit tool is his carrying tool, and he has the ability to make regular hard contact from the left side of the plate. Wetherholt's plate discipline also raises his floor a good bit, as he is not afraid whatsoever to draw a walk. His future is probably at second base, if for no other reason being that the Cardinals already have the cannon-armed Masyn Winn at short. However, he should be a decent defender there, and despite a relatively slow start to his big-league career, his bat will matter most.

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Jesus Made, 2B/SS, Brewers

Baseball America Ranking: 4

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 3

It isn't too often that an international prospect immediately ascends to the top of prospect rankings before they even reach pro ball, but infield prospect Jesus Made is one of the exceptions. After a DSL debut where he put up video-game numbers backed by preposterous batted-ball metrics, Made was off to the races — and he hasn't looked back since.

You don't find switch-hitting prospects that hit for average and power very often. It is even harder to find ones that are strong defenders at a premium position like shortstop, and who display all their tools despite being in their teenage years. Made is already tearing things up at Double-A this season, and while finding room for him given the Brewers' crowded infield picture will be tricky, there is a good chance that Made could push for a promotion to the big leagues at some point in 2026.

5. Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Baseball America Ranking: 10

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 4

Ever since Leo De Vries signed as a top international free agent, experts have been predicting greatness. Similar to Made, De Vries is a very young, switch-hitting infielder with prototypical size who seems capable of doing anything he wants to on a baseball field. De Vries' development path has been much more aggressive than Made's, however, and that is finally paying dividends in 2026.

The main issue for De Vries in recent years has been that, because the Padres and A's both were aggressive with his Minor League assignments, his numbers did not exactly match the hype surrounding him. As a result, it was fair to wonder if De Vries was being pushed too hard and too fast for him to actually reach his lofty potential. However, the young infielder is off to a terrific start down at Double-A this season at just 19 years old, and there is little reason to think that he couldn't make it to at least Triple-A by the end of the year — and potentially wind up the top overall prospect in baseball.

6. Max Clark, OF, Tigers

Baseball America Ranking: 6

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 8

In terms of raw tools, outfielder Max Clark may have the most well-rounded skillset in the Minors outside of Griffin. His 5-foot-11 frame is a bit misleading, as Clark can not only absolutely fly around the bases but has some real pop to go along with a very strong hit tool, a refined approach at the plate and potentially Gold Glove-level defense in center field. The Tigers spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to get him, and that has proven to be a very wise decision indeed.

Clark is just 21 years old, but he has already put together two strong full seasons in the Minors and started the 2026 season by mashing at Triple-A. Injuries have already forced multiple conversations as to how quickly the Tigers could call Clark up this season. If he keeps hitting like he has been and impacting the game on both sides of the ball, Detroit may soon be forced to give him a shot earlier than expected.

Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

7. Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners

Baseball America Ranking: 7

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 7

As soon as the Mariners gave Colt Emerson a hefty pre-debut extension, the clock was officially ticking on his promotion to the big leagues. JP Crawford isn't getting any younger, and Brendan Donovan has just one more year of team control after 2026. When you have an infield prospect with the pure hitting ability that Emerson does, combined with the ability to handle things defensively up the middle, and you don't have to worry about service time or PPI considerations? It's just a matter of when an opportunity to promote him presents itself.

Plenty of Mariners fans have been screaming that it already has, as the Mariners' offense remains infuriating. Emerson has hit pretty well at Triple-A and, assuming he can get on a bit of a roll, it is a near certainty that he will be in the MLB lineup sooner rather than later.

8. Trey Yesavage, RHP, Blue Jays

Baseball America Ranking: 8

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 9

Admittedly, this ranking feels aggressive for Trey Yesavage. Not only does he have limited experience in the Minor Leagues in the grand scheme of things, but he also began the 2026 season on the IL while dealing with a shoulder issue. However, Yesavage was so good at the end of his time in the Minors — and in his first look at the Majors — that he warrants accepting the risk.

Yesavage's best pitch is a splitter that, when it is on, looks like something you would see watching Looney Tunes. He pairs that split with a mid-90s four-seamer that is his most used pitch and a slider that keeps opposing hitters honest and is pretty effective against righties. Odds are good that Yesavage will return and quickly play his way out of prospect eligibility, but this isn't an arm one should sleep on this season despite the injury and short track record.

9. Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins

Baseball America Ranking: 5

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 11

Walker Jenkins is oozing with offensive upside, which is exactly why he was in the running to get picked first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Twins were instead able to land Jenkins at No. 5 overall, and for the most part he's been as-advertised as a hitter. However, there is some reason to argue that this ranking could prove to be too high.

While everyone seems to think that Jenkins should hit for real power, his actual in-game power has been pretty modest so far. Jenkins is only 21, so there is time for him to figure out how to put the barrel on the ball more, but even his hit tool has been somewhat inconsistent, particularly at the start of 2026. The talent is too great here to ignore, but at some point, Jenkins has to show what he is capable of.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

10. Sal Stewart, 1B, Reds*

Baseball America Ranking: 14

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 19

Sal Stewart might be the story of the 2026 season so far, so while he graduated during the composition of this list, we can't just leave him out of the discussion. Heading into the year, Stewart was considered one of the better hitting prospects in all of baseball with real power, although his defensive value is questionable at best.

Well, Stewart has lived up to his billing and then some. After making the Reds' Opening Day roster, Stewart has quickly become an early favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year and is the face of what is turning out to be a pretty fun Reds squad. He won't be on the next update of this list, but he deserves some last-second prospect recognition for the work he has done.

11. Carter Jensen, C, Royals

Baseball America Ranking: 9

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 15

The Royals seem to have their heir-apparent for Salvador Perez in Carter Jensen, a bat-first catcher with a strong arm to control the running game. Jensen's bat is going to make or break him as a big leaguer, as he isn't one of those catchers whose glove will carry the profile.

Aside from a hiccup where he overslept and showed up late to the park, Jensen seems to be acclimating well to the Major Leagues. He is going to have to start hitting more if he is going to displace Perez any time soon, but the talent is there for him to be one of the more valuable catchers in MLB.

12. Carson Benge, OF, Mets

Baseball America Ranking: 13

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 13

The start of Carson Benge's MLB career in 2026 has not gone well, but that is true of pretty much everything with the Mets at the moment. When he is right, Benge is an above-average centerfielder who hits for average and power and is sneaky fast, the latter of which helps his other tools play up.

Unlike a lot of the other guys on this list who are already in the big leagues, there is a real chance that Benge could get sent back down to the Minors to work on some mechanical changes to his swing and get his confidence back. Either way, this will be the last time you see Benge this high, because he will either play better and stick around long enough to lose eligibility or he'll continue to struggle and require a downgrade in his stock.

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

13. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, Giants

Baseball America Ranking: 15

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 22

You just don't find hitting prospects with the type of raw power that Bryce Eldridge has. To be ranked this high with just an OK hit tool and little in the way of defensive value, the power has to be special (think 40+ homers a year). And Eldridge has that; some of the home runs he hits almost seem by accident.

However, there's a ton of swing and miss in his game, and it is hard to find a short-term fit on the Giants' roster for him at the moment. But Eldridge is hitting the you-know-what out of the ball in Triple-A to start the season, so there is a very real chance that we see him in San Francisco soon.

14. Thomas White, LHP, Marlins

Baseball America Ranking: 11

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 14

There is a lot of variance in potential outcomes when it comes to LHP Thomas White, but his upside is undeniable. The list of lefties who have a fastball in the upper 90s, a hammer changeup and a slider that gives left-handed hitters nightmares is not particularly long.

However, White's command is not ideal, and he is currently recovering from an oblique injury. Once he is back in Triple-A, we will get a better sense as to whether or not he is throwing enough strikes to get promoted. Even if the command never gets to where it needs to be as a starter, White's stuff would easily fit in as a high-leverage reliever.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

15. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates*

Baseball America Ranking: N/A (had already graduated off their list)

MLB Pipeline Ranking: N/A (had already graduated off their list)

We won't dwell too long here, as Bubba Chandler is pretty entrenched in the Pirates' rotation at the moment and is a pretty well-known commodity by now. The short version is that Chandler pitches off his high-octane fastball, which has plenty of life at the top of the zone with a pair of plus support pitches in his slider and changeup.

Chandler's results in the Majors have been spotty thus far. He has certainly missed bats, but finding the strike zone has been a struggle, and the walks have piled up as a result. Similar to White, Chandler could end up being a frontline starter with some of the best stuff in the league or, if the command issues persist, a potential closer option — albeit a really good one.

16. Payton Tolle, LHP, Red Sox

Baseball America Ranking: 12

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 16

Red Sox fans thought the team had stumbled into a rotation cornerstone in Payton Tolle, who broke out in 2025. Tolle may very well be that guy when the dust settles, thanks to his overpowering fastball, but he is not a sure thing — and he does come with some reliever risk.

While Tolle's fastball is very good, his offspeed stuff can often be pretty ordinary. Big-league hitters can and will hit elite velocity if they know it is coming, so he is going to have to make some strides with at least one of his changeup or cutter to keep good right-handed hitters honest. That said, Tolle is currently shoving to start the 2026 season at Triple-A, so we may not have to wait long to see the big lefty back in Boston.

17. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians

Baseball America Ranking: 18

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 17

It is a shame that Travis Bazzana gets hate in some corners just because he hasn't lived up to being a first overall pick as much as some fans would've liked, because he is a very good player. Bazzana's in-game power as a pro has been modest, but the guy can hit, take extra bases and has a strong approach at the plate that helps him get on base regularly.

However, there is no denying that Bazzana's ceiling is lower than it once was. He is probably not going to be a 25-homer guy. Still, a 20-20 ceiling as an everyday middle infielder with a patient approach still has a lot of value.

18. Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pirates

Baseball America Ranking: 20

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 26

This might be the lowest you see Seth Hernandez in these rankings. In terms of raw talent, Hernandez had a very strong argument as the best player in the 2025 MLB Draft. Despite being drafted right out of high school, he's already throwing over 100 mph as a pro with three other plus pitches in his changeup, curveball and slider.

The only reason Hernandez is this low is because of his lack of track record as a pro throwing meaningful innings, and the fact that right-handed high school power arms might be the scariest demographic to project. However, based on the early results in 2026, Hernandez is going to be converting any nonbelievers in a hurry.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) signs autographs | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

19. Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies

Baseball America Ranking: 16

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 20

Some prospects who are well-rounded but don't have a clear, standout physical tool tend to get overlooked. However, there is something to be said for getting the most out of what you have, and that is Aidan Miller to a tee.

Does Miller have an exceptional hit tool? It's pretty good, but it plays up thanks to his ability to get on base and use his high baseball IQ. He has raw power and hits the ball hard, but Miller isn't exactly a middle-of-the-order masher. One wouldn't call Miller a burner, but that didn't stop him from stealing 59 bases in the Minor Leagues last year. It is fair to wonder exactly how much upside Miller has, but this guy can just flat out play baseball and seems to be a lock to end up at least as an above-average everyday player.

20. Josue De Paula, OF, Dodgers

Baseball America Ranking: 19

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 12

This is another ranking that could end up looking low in a few months, as few prospects have the helium that Josue De Paula has right now. His defenders will say that De Paula has grown into being a plus hitter with plus power who has enough speed to steal some bases. If the early 2026 numbers from Double-A are any indication, that might actually be underselling him a bit.

The issue here is that 2024 and 2025 were both seasons where his hit tool was more questionable, only masked by his power and elite ability to draw walks. We are taking a more cautious approach with De Paula for now, while acknowledging that putting him outside the top 20 prospects in baseball seems a bit silly.

21. Eduardo Quintero, OF, Dodgers

Baseball America Ranking: 17

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 27

The Dodgers go on a little bit of a run here with back-to-back outfield prospects, which speaks to how good a job they have done in building a talent pipeline. Oddly enough, Quintero is essentially a right-handed version of De Paula, except with more natural speed and ability to play center field and a bit less power.

However, unlike De Paula, 2026 has been a struggle for Quintero in the early going at the plate. It's too early to draw conclusions from such a small number of games, but it is worth keeping an eye on. Quintero is further away than other outfield options in the org, as he started the season in High-A, but there is a good chance he turns things around and catches up to his peers by season's end.

LSU Tigers starting pitcher Kade Anderson | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

22. Kade Anderson, LHP, Mariners

Baseball America Ranking: 22

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 18

Kade Anderson had a strong case to be the No. 1 overall pick in a world where money and bonus pools didn't matter. Between his raw stuff and advanced profile as a college arm, Anderson was a favorite among experts in his draft class. He stands out as a guy who doesn't need elite velocity to get outs, but instead has a diverse arsenal that plays well off each other with a deadly fastball/changeup combination.

There is a chance that Seattle can get more out of Anderson's fastball, but where Anderson's value really stands out is as a strike-throwing starter with multiple "out" pitches who is very likely to move through the Minors quickly. In fact, it would not be that shocking if Anderson made it to the big leagues before the end of the regular season.

23. Sebastian Walcott, 3B/SS, Rangers

Baseball America Ranking: 24

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 6

The differences of opinion on Sebastian Walcott are pretty stark at the moment. There are those who love how he has risen to the occasion with every aggressive promotion despite being very young for every level so far. Others will point out that while Walcott is loaded with physical talent, we still haven't really seen a standout season from him. On paper, he may have plus or better power and a cannon of an arm at short, but the results have been more middling than exciting unless you really adjust for his age.

We are going to be more cautious on Walcott for now, but it isn't because the counting stats haven't blown us away. The issue right now is that Walcott just had elbow surgery and will miss at least half of the season recovering. Until Walcott is taking full-effort swings and playing short again, it is hard to justify putting him much higher than this.

24. Eli Willits, SS, Nationals

Baseball America Ranking: 28

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 10

It may have seemed surprising that the Nationals opted to take Eli Willits first overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, but avid followers of amateur baseball and the draft were not. Willits was a well-known commodity who had some of the best bat-to-ball skills in his draft class while being a switch-hitter who hits the ball hard and can really run. It doesn't hurt that, at the moment, there are few doubts that he will stick at shortstop long term.

Willits is not a perfect prospect, however. While he does hit the ball with authority, it is largely line drives instead of over-the-fence power in actual games, though the latter could come with time and added muscle. Willits is also off to a rough start in Low-A to start the season, so there isn't a lot of risk that he's going to rocket through the Minor Leagues this season. He may take a little while to develop, but Willits has everything you want from a hitting prospect in terms of the raw ingredients.

25. Ryan Sloan, RHP, Mariners

Baseball America Ranking: 21

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 30

Speaking of guys with helium, it is time for more people to be talking about Ryan Sloan. He doesn't have the flashy stuff of someone like Hernandez, but he throws a lot of strikes, still throws plenty hard in the mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball and his changeup is one of the best in the Minors right now.

In order to get on more radars in 2026, he just needs to keep throwing a lot of strikes with all of his pitches and perform against more advanced hitters. There are times when pitchers like Sloan, who have really good extension and are crafty, can overperform their underlying skills against younger, less experienced hitters before flaming out. We are betting Sloan will succeed in Double-A, but he has to go out and execute.

MLB top prospects 26-50

Rank Name Position Team Baseball America Ranking MLB Pipeline Ranking 26 Josuar Gonzalez SS Giants 27 41 27 Edward Florentino 1B/OF Pirates 26 47 28 Noah Schultz LHP White Sox 23 46 29 Chase DeLauter OF Guardians 31 43 30 Jamie Arnold LHP Athletics 37 38 31 Rainiel Rodriguez C Cardinals 32 34 32 Liam Doyle LHP Cardinals 30 31 33 Owen Caissie OF Marlins 40 39 34 Aiva Arquette SS Marlins 43 44 35 Bryce Rainer SS Tigers 35 32 36 Moises Ballesteros* C/DH Cubs 33 52 37 Jonah Tong RHP Mets 44 45 38 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals 41 81 39 Robby Snelling LHP Marlins 39 36 40 Connelly Early LHP Red Sox 36 53 41 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians 42 83 42 Mike Sirota OF Dodgers 45 57 43 Luis Pena 2B/SS Brewers 47 23 44 Tyler Bremner RHP Angels 51 76 45 Zyhir Hope OF Dodgers 60 24 46 Brody Hopkins RHP Rays 34 80 47 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks 48 56 48 Cam Caminiti LHP Braves 52 64 49 Dax Kilby SS Yankees 57 88 50 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox 49 28

The Cardinals and Marlins have significant representation towards the back end of our top 50, but this is also a fairly representative cross-section of the league. This is also a part of the list where the 2025 MLB Draft class features prominently (Jamie Arnold, Liam Doyle, Tyler Bremner, Dax Kilby), as well as a bunch of names who are Minor League "veterans" (if there is such a thing).

Josuar Gonzalez may be the name with the largest variance in these entire rankings. If the scouting reports are true, Gonzalez's all-around skill set could make him a threat to take the top overall spot in a couple of years. If not, he could tumble out of the top 100 altogether. One name to keep a close eye on is Bryce Rainer, who was one of the hottest prospects in all of baseball before he dislocated his shoulder last June. He is off to a slow start in 2026, but Rainer could rebound in a big way and shoot up in a hurry.

MLB top prospects 51-75

Rank Name Position Team Baseball America Ranking MLB Pipeline Ranking 51 Joe Mack C Marlins 53 59 52 Lazaro Montes OF/DH Mariners 55 40 53 Braden Montgomery OF White Sox 67 33 54 JoJo Parker SS Blue Jays 58 42 55 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees 46 29 56 Cooper Pratt SS Brewers 50 60 57 Andrew Painter RHP Phillies 29 25 58 Rhett Lowder* RHP Reds 62 N/A 59 Billy Carlson SS White Sox 83 68 60 Jaxon Wiggins RHP Cubs 73 55 61 Theo Gillen OF Rays 61 71 62 Angel Genao SS Guardians 64 62 63 JR Ritchie RHP Braves 75 84 64 Elmer Rodriguez RHP Yankees 56 77 65 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins 54 49 66 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF Twins 59 69 67 Brandon Sproat RHP Brewers 63 93 68 Kyson Witherspoon RHP Red Sox 70 79 69 Carlos Lagrange RHP Yankees 84 74 70 Nate George OF Orioles 76 87 71 Ethan Holliday SS Rockies 80 21 72 Jett Williams 2B/SS/OF Brewers 65 48 73 Alfredo Duno C Reds 71 35 74 Charlie Condon 1B/OF/DH Rockies N/A 65 75 Justin Crawford OF Phillies 66 50

By this point, finding real separation between prospects becomes incredibly difficult. You will save yourself a lot of angst by not dwelling on why one guy is, say, No. 66 and another is No. 69; the difference is just not worth getting upset about. The 2025 draft continues to be heavily felt here as well, with JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson and Ethan Holliday all popping up. Notably, all three of those players were drafted as high school bats, which is an extremely high-risk demographic. Those three guys could threaten the top 25 or higher by season's end ... or turn back into pumpkins once they have to deal with professional pitchers.

A couple of Phillies prospects, Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford, are ranked lower here than you may see in other publications. Despite being in the same organization, the reasons for that are different for each player. Painter's raw stuff when he is right is unimpeachable, but his injury history, combined with the sheer amount of development time he lost rehabbing from Tommy John, is legitimately spooky. As for Crawford, speedy contact hitters like him are fun to watch but typically struggle to have an impact in the big leagues. If he starts showing a bit more power, then Crawford starts becoming significantly more exciting.

This is also a big season for Lazaro Montes, whom Seattle probably needs to give an MLB opportunity soon or ship him out of town. The longer he lingers in the Minors, the lower his value will dip in the eyes of the rest of the league. Prospect fatigue is a very real thing at all levels.

MLB top prospects 76-100

Ranking Name Position Team Baseball America Ranking MLB Pipeline Ranking 76 Trey Gibson RHP Orioles 68 N/A 77 Jarlin Susana RHP Nationals 69 75 78 Kendry Chourio RHP Royals 74 100 79 Didier Fuentes RHP Braves N/A 97 80 Bo Davidson OF Giants 77 N/A 81 Jurrangelo Cijntje RHP Cardinals N/A 85 82 Josue Briceno 1B/C Tigers 92 37 83 Connor Prielipp LHP Twins 85 N/A 84 Luis De Leon LHP Orioles 86 N/A 85 Blake Mitchell C Royals N/A 70 86 Kruz Schoolcraft LHP Padres N/A 82 87 Emil Morales SS Dodgers N/A 86 88 Andrew Fischer 1B/3B Brewers N/A 95 89 Travis Sykora RHP Nationals N/A 51 90 Luis Hernandez SS Giants N/A 94 91 Gavin Fien 2B/SS/3B Nationals N/A 98 92 Hagen Smith LHP White Sox 82 67 93 James Tibbs III 1B/OF Dodgers N/A N/A 94 Ike Irish 1B/C/OF Orioles 96 N/A 95 Logan Henderson RHP Brewers 87 N/A 96 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners 99 63 97 Steele Hall SS Reds N/A 78 98 Leo Bernal C Cardinals N/A 91 99 Kayson Cunningham SS Diamondbacks 88 N/A 100 Braylon Doughty RHP Guardians 78 N/A

There are probably 20-25 additional names who have a strong case for inclusion somewhere in the back end of this top 100 ranking, which helps explain the lack of consensus with other lists. This also sort of became the place on the list where guys whose stocks faltered recently (Josue Briceno, Travis Sykora and Hagen Smith, to name a few) ended up. Congratulations to Braylon Doughty for being the last player to make it in.

Didier Fuentes is a name that may be surprising to see, given just how bad his MLB debut was last season. Yes, it was clear that he was not ready when he was first called up. But his plus fastball now has some real secondary pitches to support it, and Fuentes has become a strikeout machine this spring. Sykora is admittedly a pet prospect, but he looked amazing until needing elbow surgery last August. The injury risk is extremely real, but we are willing to roll the dice on him and his recovery for now.

One name that did make this list but wasn't on Baseball America’s or MLB Pipeline’s is James Tibbs III. This is just a recognition of the fact that Tibbs has been one of the best hitters in Minor League baseball to start the 2026 season while possessing a real prospect pedigree as a 2024 first-round pick. If this keeps up, it looks like the Dodgers may have snagged another impact bat to add to their stable at very little cost.

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