FanSided's Top 100 MLB Prospects of 2026

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Major League Baseball teams are reassessing their minor league talent pipelines ahead of the crucial 2026 season
- FanSided has released its comprehensive Top 100 Prospects ranking, evaluating players based on tools, upside, floor, proximity to the majors, and scouting reports
- The list features several players on the verge of major league promotion, with one standout prospect already graduating and another showing dominant early season performance
Baseball has mercifully arrived in 2026, and with it comes a fresh look at how MLB's top prospects stack up. We already have a good sense of how their own organizations feel about their development, but comparing one team's shortstop prospect in High-A to a right-handed starter in Triple-A isn't always easy.
Some experts prioritize proximity to the Major Leagues, while others look for upside and/or prospect pedigree even back to a player's amateur days. There is no single right way to evaluate prospects, which is exactly why we built a top 100 ranking of our own.
FanSided's MLB top 100 prospect ranking methodology
These are subjective rankings at their core. There is no plug-and-play algorithm for Minor League players that spits out an "accurate" list. These rankings reflect our evaluation of tools, upside, floor, proximity to the Majors, prospect pedigree, available data and scouting reports. Players were sorted into tiers first, then ranked against one another within those tiers. This list is informed by other expert opinions, but ultimately it's our own. We included where Baseball America and MLB Pipeline ranked each player (if they did at all) as well, so you can see a more complete picture of the industry consensus and to make it easier to identify outliers.
Note: There are a lot of players who are still technically prospects but are playing for MLB teams right now. They are going to graduate from prospect status in the very near future. In fact, there are a few players who graduated while I was writing this list. Instead of reranking, we're treating this first installment as a snapshot in time to be updated later in the season. For clarity:
- Players who have graduated are marked with an asterisk (*).
- Those players will be removed in the next update.
- This serves as our opening baseline, with updates to come.
Below, you will find our top 100 prospect rankings. And before you ask, yes, we do hate your team. All of them.
1. Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates
- Baseball America Ranking: 1
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 1
You will struggle to find anyone who doesn't think that Konnor Griffin is the top prospect in all of baseball, or close to it. The soon-to-be 20-year-old shortstop possesses the type of raw athleticism, work ethic and versatility that teams dream about and that you almost never see outside of rare cases such as Mike Trout. The Pirates have to be thrilled that they were able to lock Griffin up on an extension when they did, because the odds are good that he will more than earn that money.
All of Griffin's tools graded as plus or higher in the Minor Leagues, and there is a good chance that he will end up being a Gold Glove-caliber defender at shortstop (or even center field, if that proves to be the easier roster fit). Griffin needs more experience against big-league pitching in order to react better to how they are attacking him, but this is a guy who could end up being a five-tool terror that dominates the league for a very long time.
2. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers
- Baseball America Ranking: 2
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 2
While Griffin may be the most talented prospect overall, the title of the best hitter may actually belong to Kevin McGonigle. Thanks to an overslot $2.85 million signing bonus, the Tigers were able to float McGonigle all the way to the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, even though pre-draft rankings had him much higher than that in his class. As it turns out, Detroit's investment in the prep bat has proven to be a great one.
After dominating the Minors at every stop thanks to his plus-plus hit tool and surprising power, Detroit opted to carry McGonigle on its Opening Day roster. To the surprise of pretty much no one, McGonigle has immediately become one of the heavy favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year in 2026. If he keeps posting an OPS north of .900 and the Tigers win, the kid may end up getting some MVP votes as well.
3. JJ Wetherholt, 2B/SS, Cardinals
- Baseball America Ranking: 3
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 5
It is kind of unfortunate that Griffin and McGonigle are so good and get so much coverage, because JJ Wetherholt would be a very worthy No. 1 overall prospect most years. Wetherholt has a little bit of a different origin story than those two, as he was a college draftee who had a really good shot at getting picked first overall before a hamstring injury during his draft year allowed him to fall to St. Louis at No. 7.
In a lot of ways, Wetherholt's game is very similar to McGonigle, albeit with some minor differences here and there. His hit tool is his carrying tool, and he has the ability to make regular hard contact from the left side of the plate. Wetherholt's plate discipline also raises his floor a good bit, as he is not afraid whatsoever to draw a walk. His future is probably at second base, if for no other reason being that the Cardinals already have the cannon-armed Masyn Winn at short. However, he should be a decent defender there, and despite a relatively slow start to his big-league career, his bat will matter most.
4. Jesus Made, 2B/SS, Brewers
- Baseball America Ranking: 4
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 3
It isn't too often that an international prospect immediately ascends to the top of prospect rankings before they even reach pro ball, but infield prospect Jesus Made is one of the exceptions. After a DSL debut where he put up video-game numbers backed by preposterous batted-ball metrics, Made was off to the races — and he hasn't looked back since.
You don't find switch-hitting prospects that hit for average and power very often. It is even harder to find ones that are strong defenders at a premium position like shortstop, and who display all their tools despite being in their teenage years. Made is already tearing things up at Double-A this season, and while finding room for him given the Brewers' crowded infield picture will be tricky, there is a good chance that Made could push for a promotion to the big leagues at some point in 2026.
5. Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics
- Baseball America Ranking: 10
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 4
Ever since Leo De Vries signed as a top international free agent, experts have been predicting greatness. Similar to Made, De Vries is a very young, switch-hitting infielder with prototypical size who seems capable of doing anything he wants to on a baseball field. De Vries' development path has been much more aggressive than Made's, however, and that is finally paying dividends in 2026.
The main issue for De Vries in recent years has been that, because the Padres and A's both were aggressive with his Minor League assignments, his numbers did not exactly match the hype surrounding him. As a result, it was fair to wonder if De Vries was being pushed too hard and too fast for him to actually reach his lofty potential. However, the young infielder is off to a terrific start down at Double-A this season at just 19 years old, and there is little reason to think that he couldn't make it to at least Triple-A by the end of the year — and potentially wind up the top overall prospect in baseball.
6. Max Clark, OF, Tigers
- Baseball America Ranking: 6
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 8
In terms of raw tools, outfielder Max Clark may have the most well-rounded skillset in the Minors outside of Griffin. His 5-foot-11 frame is a bit misleading, as Clark can not only absolutely fly around the bases but has some real pop to go along with a very strong hit tool, a refined approach at the plate and potentially Gold Glove-level defense in center field. The Tigers spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to get him, and that has proven to be a very wise decision indeed.
Clark is just 21 years old, but he has already put together two strong full seasons in the Minors and started the 2026 season by mashing at Triple-A. Injuries have already forced multiple conversations as to how quickly the Tigers could call Clark up this season. If he keeps hitting like he has been and impacting the game on both sides of the ball, Detroit may soon be forced to give him a shot earlier than expected.
7. Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners
- Baseball America Ranking: 7
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 7
As soon as the Mariners gave Colt Emerson a hefty pre-debut extension, the clock was officially ticking on his promotion to the big leagues. JP Crawford isn't getting any younger, and Brendan Donovan has just one more year of team control after 2026. When you have an infield prospect with the pure hitting ability that Emerson does, combined with the ability to handle things defensively up the middle, and you don't have to worry about service time or PPI considerations? It's just a matter of when an opportunity to promote him presents itself.
Plenty of Mariners fans have been screaming that it already has, as the Mariners' offense remains infuriating. Emerson has hit pretty well at Triple-A and, assuming he can get on a bit of a roll, it is a near certainty that he will be in the MLB lineup sooner rather than later.
8. Trey Yesavage, RHP, Blue Jays
- Baseball America Ranking: 8
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 9
Admittedly, this ranking feels aggressive for Trey Yesavage. Not only does he have limited experience in the Minor Leagues in the grand scheme of things, but he also began the 2026 season on the IL while dealing with a shoulder issue. However, Yesavage was so good at the end of his time in the Minors — and in his first look at the Majors — that he warrants accepting the risk.
Yesavage's best pitch is a splitter that, when it is on, looks like something you would see watching Looney Tunes. He pairs that split with a mid-90s four-seamer that is his most used pitch and a slider that keeps opposing hitters honest and is pretty effective against righties. Odds are good that Yesavage will return and quickly play his way out of prospect eligibility, but this isn't an arm one should sleep on this season despite the injury and short track record.
9. Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins
- Baseball America Ranking: 5
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 11
Walker Jenkins is oozing with offensive upside, which is exactly why he was in the running to get picked first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Twins were instead able to land Jenkins at No. 5 overall, and for the most part he's been as-advertised as a hitter. However, there is some reason to argue that this ranking could prove to be too high.
While everyone seems to think that Jenkins should hit for real power, his actual in-game power has been pretty modest so far. Jenkins is only 21, so there is time for him to figure out how to put the barrel on the ball more, but even his hit tool has been somewhat inconsistent, particularly at the start of 2026. The talent is too great here to ignore, but at some point, Jenkins has to show what he is capable of.
10. Sal Stewart, 1B, Reds*
- Baseball America Ranking: 14
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 19
Sal Stewart might be the story of the 2026 season so far, so while he graduated during the composition of this list, we can't just leave him out of the discussion. Heading into the year, Stewart was considered one of the better hitting prospects in all of baseball with real power, although his defensive value is questionable at best.
Well, Stewart has lived up to his billing and then some. After making the Reds' Opening Day roster, Stewart has quickly become an early favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year and is the face of what is turning out to be a pretty fun Reds squad. He won't be on the next update of this list, but he deserves some last-second prospect recognition for the work he has done.
11. Carter Jensen, C, Royals
- Baseball America Ranking: 9
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 15
The Royals seem to have their heir-apparent for Salvador Perez in Carter Jensen, a bat-first catcher with a strong arm to control the running game. Jensen's bat is going to make or break him as a big leaguer, as he isn't one of those catchers whose glove will carry the profile.
Aside from a hiccup where he overslept and showed up late to the park, Jensen seems to be acclimating well to the Major Leagues. He is going to have to start hitting more if he is going to displace Perez any time soon, but the talent is there for him to be one of the more valuable catchers in MLB.
12. Carson Benge, OF, Mets
- Baseball America Ranking: 13
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 13
The start of Carson Benge's MLB career in 2026 has not gone well, but that is true of pretty much everything with the Mets at the moment. When he is right, Benge is an above-average centerfielder who hits for average and power and is sneaky fast, the latter of which helps his other tools play up.
Unlike a lot of the other guys on this list who are already in the big leagues, there is a real chance that Benge could get sent back down to the Minors to work on some mechanical changes to his swing and get his confidence back. Either way, this will be the last time you see Benge this high, because he will either play better and stick around long enough to lose eligibility or he'll continue to struggle and require a downgrade in his stock.
13. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, Giants
- Baseball America Ranking: 15
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 22
You just don't find hitting prospects with the type of raw power that Bryce Eldridge has. To be ranked this high with just an OK hit tool and little in the way of defensive value, the power has to be special (think 40+ homers a year). And Eldridge has that; some of the home runs he hits almost seem by accident.
However, there's a ton of swing and miss in his game, and it is hard to find a short-term fit on the Giants' roster for him at the moment. But Eldridge is hitting the you-know-what out of the ball in Triple-A to start the season, so there is a very real chance that we see him in San Francisco soon.
14. Thomas White, LHP, Marlins
- Baseball America Ranking: 11
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 14
There is a lot of variance in potential outcomes when it comes to LHP Thomas White, but his upside is undeniable. The list of lefties who have a fastball in the upper 90s, a hammer changeup and a slider that gives left-handed hitters nightmares is not particularly long.
However, White's command is not ideal, and he is currently recovering from an oblique injury. Once he is back in Triple-A, we will get a better sense as to whether or not he is throwing enough strikes to get promoted. Even if the command never gets to where it needs to be as a starter, White's stuff would easily fit in as a high-leverage reliever.
15. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates*
- Baseball America Ranking: N/A (had already graduated off their list)
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: N/A (had already graduated off their list)
We won't dwell too long here, as Bubba Chandler is pretty entrenched in the Pirates' rotation at the moment and is a pretty well-known commodity by now. The short version is that Chandler pitches off his high-octane fastball, which has plenty of life at the top of the zone with a pair of plus support pitches in his slider and changeup.
Chandler's results in the Majors have been spotty thus far. He has certainly missed bats, but finding the strike zone has been a struggle, and the walks have piled up as a result. Similar to White, Chandler could end up being a frontline starter with some of the best stuff in the league or, if the command issues persist, a potential closer option — albeit a really good one.
16. Payton Tolle, LHP, Red Sox
- Baseball America Ranking: 12
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 16
Red Sox fans thought the team had stumbled into a rotation cornerstone in Payton Tolle, who broke out in 2025. Tolle may very well be that guy when the dust settles, thanks to his overpowering fastball, but he is not a sure thing — and he does come with some reliever risk.
While Tolle's fastball is very good, his offspeed stuff can often be pretty ordinary. Big-league hitters can and will hit elite velocity if they know it is coming, so he is going to have to make some strides with at least one of his changeup or cutter to keep good right-handed hitters honest. That said, Tolle is currently shoving to start the 2026 season at Triple-A, so we may not have to wait long to see the big lefty back in Boston.
17. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians
- Baseball America Ranking: 18
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 17
It is a shame that Travis Bazzana gets hate in some corners just because he hasn't lived up to being a first overall pick as much as some fans would've liked, because he is a very good player. Bazzana's in-game power as a pro has been modest, but the guy can hit, take extra bases and has a strong approach at the plate that helps him get on base regularly.
However, there is no denying that Bazzana's ceiling is lower than it once was. He is probably not going to be a 25-homer guy. Still, a 20-20 ceiling as an everyday middle infielder with a patient approach still has a lot of value.
18. Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pirates
- Baseball America Ranking: 20
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 26
This might be the lowest you see Seth Hernandez in these rankings. In terms of raw talent, Hernandez had a very strong argument as the best player in the 2025 MLB Draft. Despite being drafted right out of high school, he's already throwing over 100 mph as a pro with three other plus pitches in his changeup, curveball and slider.
The only reason Hernandez is this low is because of his lack of track record as a pro throwing meaningful innings, and the fact that right-handed high school power arms might be the scariest demographic to project. However, based on the early results in 2026, Hernandez is going to be converting any nonbelievers in a hurry.
19. Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies
- Baseball America Ranking: 16
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 20
Some prospects who are well-rounded but don't have a clear, standout physical tool tend to get overlooked. However, there is something to be said for getting the most out of what you have, and that is Aidan Miller to a tee.
Does Miller have an exceptional hit tool? It's pretty good, but it plays up thanks to his ability to get on base and use his high baseball IQ. He has raw power and hits the ball hard, but Miller isn't exactly a middle-of-the-order masher. One wouldn't call Miller a burner, but that didn't stop him from stealing 59 bases in the Minor Leagues last year. It is fair to wonder exactly how much upside Miller has, but this guy can just flat out play baseball and seems to be a lock to end up at least as an above-average everyday player.
20. Josue De Paula, OF, Dodgers
- Baseball America Ranking: 19
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 12
This is another ranking that could end up looking low in a few months, as few prospects have the helium that Josue De Paula has right now. His defenders will say that De Paula has grown into being a plus hitter with plus power who has enough speed to steal some bases. If the early 2026 numbers from Double-A are any indication, that might actually be underselling him a bit.
The issue here is that 2024 and 2025 were both seasons where his hit tool was more questionable, only masked by his power and elite ability to draw walks. We are taking a more cautious approach with De Paula for now, while acknowledging that putting him outside the top 20 prospects in baseball seems a bit silly.
21. Eduardo Quintero, OF, Dodgers
- Baseball America Ranking: 17
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 27
The Dodgers go on a little bit of a run here with back-to-back outfield prospects, which speaks to how good a job they have done in building a talent pipeline. Oddly enough, Quintero is essentially a right-handed version of De Paula, except with more natural speed and ability to play center field and a bit less power.
However, unlike De Paula, 2026 has been a struggle for Quintero in the early going at the plate. It's too early to draw conclusions from such a small number of games, but it is worth keeping an eye on. Quintero is further away than other outfield options in the org, as he started the season in High-A, but there is a good chance he turns things around and catches up to his peers by season's end.
22. Kade Anderson, LHP, Mariners
- Baseball America Ranking: 22
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 18
Kade Anderson had a strong case to be the No. 1 overall pick in a world where money and bonus pools didn't matter. Between his raw stuff and advanced profile as a college arm, Anderson was a favorite among experts in his draft class. He stands out as a guy who doesn't need elite velocity to get outs, but instead has a diverse arsenal that plays well off each other with a deadly fastball/changeup combination.
There is a chance that Seattle can get more out of Anderson's fastball, but where Anderson's value really stands out is as a strike-throwing starter with multiple "out" pitches who is very likely to move through the Minors quickly. In fact, it would not be that shocking if Anderson made it to the big leagues before the end of the regular season.
23. Sebastian Walcott, 3B/SS, Rangers
- Baseball America Ranking: 24
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 6
The differences of opinion on Sebastian Walcott are pretty stark at the moment. There are those who love how he has risen to the occasion with every aggressive promotion despite being very young for every level so far. Others will point out that while Walcott is loaded with physical talent, we still haven't really seen a standout season from him. On paper, he may have plus or better power and a cannon of an arm at short, but the results have been more middling than exciting unless you really adjust for his age.
We are going to be more cautious on Walcott for now, but it isn't because the counting stats haven't blown us away. The issue right now is that Walcott just had elbow surgery and will miss at least half of the season recovering. Until Walcott is taking full-effort swings and playing short again, it is hard to justify putting him much higher than this.
24. Eli Willits, SS, Nationals
- Baseball America Ranking: 28
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 10
It may have seemed surprising that the Nationals opted to take Eli Willits first overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, but avid followers of amateur baseball and the draft were not. Willits was a well-known commodity who had some of the best bat-to-ball skills in his draft class while being a switch-hitter who hits the ball hard and can really run. It doesn't hurt that, at the moment, there are few doubts that he will stick at shortstop long term.
Willits is not a perfect prospect, however. While he does hit the ball with authority, it is largely line drives instead of over-the-fence power in actual games, though the latter could come with time and added muscle. Willits is also off to a rough start in Low-A to start the season, so there isn't a lot of risk that he's going to rocket through the Minor Leagues this season. He may take a little while to develop, but Willits has everything you want from a hitting prospect in terms of the raw ingredients.
25. Ryan Sloan, RHP, Mariners
- Baseball America Ranking: 21
- MLB Pipeline Ranking: 30
Speaking of guys with helium, it is time for more people to be talking about Ryan Sloan. He doesn't have the flashy stuff of someone like Hernandez, but he throws a lot of strikes, still throws plenty hard in the mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball and his changeup is one of the best in the Minors right now.
In order to get on more radars in 2026, he just needs to keep throwing a lot of strikes with all of his pitches and perform against more advanced hitters. There are times when pitchers like Sloan, who have really good extension and are crafty, can overperform their underlying skills against younger, less experienced hitters before flaming out. We are betting Sloan will succeed in Double-A, but he has to go out and execute.
MLB top prospects 26-50
Rank
Name
Position
Team
Baseball America Ranking
MLB Pipeline Ranking
26
Josuar Gonzalez
SS
Giants
27
41
27
Edward Florentino
1B/OF
Pirates
26
47
28
Noah Schultz
LHP
White Sox
23
46
29
Chase DeLauter
OF
Guardians
31
43
30
Jamie Arnold
LHP
Athletics
37
38
31
Rainiel Rodriguez
C
Cardinals
32
34
32
Liam Doyle
LHP
Cardinals
30
31
33
Owen Caissie
OF
Marlins
40
39
34
Aiva Arquette
SS
Marlins
43
44
35
Bryce Rainer
SS
Tigers
35
32
36
Moises Ballesteros*
C/DH
Cubs
33
52
37
Jonah Tong
RHP
Mets
44
45
38
Joshua Baez
OF
Cardinals
41
81
39
Robby Snelling
LHP
Marlins
39
36
40
Connelly Early
LHP
Red Sox
36
53
41
Ralphy Velazquez
1B
Guardians
42
83
42
Mike Sirota
OF
Dodgers
45
57
43
Luis Pena
2B/SS
Brewers
47
23
44
Tyler Bremner
RHP
Angels
51
76
45
Zyhir Hope
OF
Dodgers
60
24
46
Brody Hopkins
RHP
Rays
34
80
47
Ryan Waldschmidt
OF
Diamondbacks
48
56
48
Cam Caminiti
LHP
Braves
52
64
49
Dax Kilby
SS
Yankees
57
88
50
Franklin Arias
SS
Red Sox
49
28
The Cardinals and Marlins have significant representation towards the back end of our top 50, but this is also a fairly representative cross-section of the league. This is also a part of the list where the 2025 MLB Draft class features prominently (Jamie Arnold, Liam Doyle, Tyler Bremner, Dax Kilby), as well as a bunch of names who are Minor League "veterans" (if there is such a thing).
Josuar Gonzalez may be the name with the largest variance in these entire rankings. If the scouting reports are true, Gonzalez's all-around skill set could make him a threat to take the top overall spot in a couple of years. If not, he could tumble out of the top 100 altogether. One name to keep a close eye on is Bryce Rainer, who was one of the hottest prospects in all of baseball before he dislocated his shoulder last June. He is off to a slow start in 2026, but Rainer could rebound in a big way and shoot up in a hurry.
MLB top prospects 51-75
Rank
Name
Position
Team
Baseball America Ranking
MLB Pipeline Ranking
51
Joe Mack
C
Marlins
53
59
52
Lazaro Montes
OF/DH
Mariners
55
40
53
Braden Montgomery
OF
White Sox
67
33
54
JoJo Parker
SS
Blue Jays
58
42
55
George Lombard Jr.
SS
Yankees
46
29
56
Cooper Pratt
SS
Brewers
50
60
57
Andrew Painter
RHP
Phillies
29
25
58
Rhett Lowder*
RHP
Reds
62
N/A
59
Billy Carlson
SS
White Sox
83
68
60
Jaxon Wiggins
RHP
Cubs
73
55
61
Theo Gillen
OF
Rays
61
71
62
Angel Genao
SS
Guardians
64
62
63
JR Ritchie
RHP
Braves
75
84
64
Elmer Rodriguez
RHP
Yankees
56
77
65
Kaelen Culpepper
SS
Twins
54
49
66
Emmanuel Rodriguez
OF
Twins
59
69
67
Brandon Sproat
RHP
Brewers
63
93
68
Kyson Witherspoon
RHP
Red Sox
70
79
69
Carlos Lagrange
RHP
Yankees
84
74
70
Nate George
OF
Orioles
76
87
71
Ethan Holliday
SS
Rockies
80
21
72
Jett Williams
2B/SS/OF
Brewers
65
48
73
Alfredo Duno
C
Reds
71
35
74
Charlie Condon
1B/OF/DH
Rockies
N/A
65
75
Justin Crawford
OF
Phillies
66
50
By this point, finding real separation between prospects becomes incredibly difficult. You will save yourself a lot of angst by not dwelling on why one guy is, say, No. 66 and another is No. 69; the difference is just not worth getting upset about. The 2025 draft continues to be heavily felt here as well, with JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson and Ethan Holliday all popping up. Notably, all three of those players were drafted as high school bats, which is an extremely high-risk demographic. Those three guys could threaten the top 25 or higher by season's end ... or turn back into pumpkins once they have to deal with professional pitchers.
A couple of Phillies prospects, Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford, are ranked lower here than you may see in other publications. Despite being in the same organization, the reasons for that are different for each player. Painter's raw stuff when he is right is unimpeachable, but his injury history, combined with the sheer amount of development time he lost rehabbing from Tommy John, is legitimately spooky. As for Crawford, speedy contact hitters like him are fun to watch but typically struggle to have an impact in the big leagues. If he starts showing a bit more power, then Crawford starts becoming significantly more exciting.
This is also a big season for Lazaro Montes, whom Seattle probably needs to give an MLB opportunity soon or ship him out of town. The longer he lingers in the Minors, the lower his value will dip in the eyes of the rest of the league. Prospect fatigue is a very real thing at all levels.
MLB top prospects 76-100
Ranking
Name
Position
Team
Baseball America Ranking
MLB Pipeline Ranking
76
Trey Gibson
RHP
Orioles
68
N/A
77
Jarlin Susana
RHP
Nationals
69
75
78
Kendry Chourio
RHP
Royals
74
100
79
Didier Fuentes
RHP
Braves
N/A
97
80
Bo Davidson
OF
Giants
77
N/A
81
Jurrangelo Cijntje
RHP
Cardinals
N/A
85
82
Josue Briceno
1B/C
Tigers
92
37
83
Connor Prielipp
LHP
Twins
85
N/A
84
Luis De Leon
LHP
Orioles
86
N/A
85
Blake Mitchell
C
Royals
N/A
70
86
Kruz Schoolcraft
LHP
Padres
N/A
82
87
Emil Morales
SS
Dodgers
N/A
86
88
Andrew Fischer
1B/3B
Brewers
N/A
95
89
Travis Sykora
RHP
Nationals
N/A
51
90
Luis Hernandez
SS
Giants
N/A
94
91
Gavin Fien
2B/SS/3B
Nationals
N/A
98
92
Hagen Smith
LHP
White Sox
82
67
93
James Tibbs III
1B/OF
Dodgers
N/A
N/A
94
Ike Irish
1B/C/OF
Orioles
96
N/A
95
Logan Henderson
RHP
Brewers
87
N/A
96
Michael Arroyo
2B
Mariners
99
63
97
Steele Hall
SS
Reds
N/A
78
98
Leo Bernal
C
Cardinals
N/A
91
99
Kayson Cunningham
SS
Diamondbacks
88
N/A
100
Braylon Doughty
RHP
Guardians
78
N/A
There are probably 20-25 additional names who have a strong case for inclusion somewhere in the back end of this top 100 ranking, which helps explain the lack of consensus with other lists. This also sort of became the place on the list where guys whose stocks faltered recently (Josue Briceno, Travis Sykora and Hagen Smith, to name a few) ended up. Congratulations to Braylon Doughty for being the last player to make it in.
Didier Fuentes is a name that may be surprising to see, given just how bad his MLB debut was last season. Yes, it was clear that he was not ready when he was first called up. But his plus fastball now has some real secondary pitches to support it, and Fuentes has become a strikeout machine this spring. Sykora is admittedly a pet prospect, but he looked amazing until needing elbow surgery last August. The injury risk is extremely real, but we are willing to roll the dice on him and his recovery for now.
One name that did make this list but wasn't on Baseball America’s or MLB Pipeline’s is James Tibbs III. This is just a recognition of the fact that Tibbs has been one of the best hitters in Minor League baseball to start the 2026 season while possessing a real prospect pedigree as a 2024 first-round pick. If this keeps up, it looks like the Dodgers may have snagged another impact bat to add to their stable at very little cost.
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