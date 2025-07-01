Final phase of 2025 MLB All-Star voting, explained

The calendar has flipped to July, and that means the countdown to this year's MLB All-Star Game is officially on. There's just over two weeks left until this year's Midsummer Classic, in which all of the games brightest stars will descend on Atlanta for a showdown that we'll be talking about for years to come. But just which players will have the privilege of taking part? That's up to you.

As is the case every year, the starting lineups for the AL and NL teams are determined exclusively via fan vote. And after weeks of balloting, that vote has reached its final and most crucial stage. Phase one of All-Star voting concluded last Thursday, with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani earning starting spots on their respective teams thanks to being the top two overall vote-getters.

Full Results from Phase 1 of MLB All-Star Voting pic.twitter.com/kHiinW9pNE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 26, 2025

We still have one more step to go, though. Phase one just narrowed things down; now the finalists have been set, and another round of voting has begun to determine who will join Judge and Ohtani as All-Star starters.

When does MLB All-Star voting phase two begin?

Phase two began at noon on Monday, July 30.

How does the final phase of MLB All-Star voting work?

As previously mentioned, the top two overall vote-getters (Judge and Ohtani) have already locked up their starting spots for the AL and NL, respectively. At every other position, in both leagues, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six in the outfield) advance to the second phase of voting. From there, fans can vote once per 24-hour period, with the winners at each position (and the top three vote-getters in the outfield) starting the Midsummer Classic.

When does MLB All-Star voting phase two end?

Phase two of voting will conclude at noon ET on Wednesday, July 2, giving fans a full 48 hours to cast their votes.

When are the MLB All-Star Game starters announced?

The results of phase two of the voting will be revealed on July 2 at 7 p.m. ET, in a live broadcast on ESPN. Judge and Ohtani will be joined by the winners of the second phase at each position, plus the top three vote-getters in the outfield.

Of course, that still leaves room for some 23 reserves on each roster. Those will be determined via both player ballots, which give the stars themselves some say as to which peers deserved to be honored, and selections made by the office of commissioner Rob Manfred. Once the reserves have been chosen, the full AL and NL rosters will be unveiled at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.

Full MLB All-Star game details: Date, time, TV channel and more

From there, we'll have just over a week left until the game itself. The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15, from Truist Park in Atlanta, the culmination of a jam-packed weekend that includes everything from the Futures Game to the MLB Draft to the Home Run Derby. The game itself will be broadcast live on FOX, and you can stream it on FOX Sports Go with a cable subscription.

If you don't have a cable subscription, there are still plenty of options. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers FOX in its subscription package, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.