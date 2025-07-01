For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart is retiring after 12 seasons in baseball, his agent Steve Rath of the Ballengee Group said.

Barnhart, 34, played eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and won two Gold Gloves while hitting .248/.324/.371 with 51 home runs and 261 RBI. He was traded to the Tigers in November 2021 and played only one season in Detroit, hitting .221/.287/.267 in 94 games.

After Detroit, Barnhart spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, in addition to a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiilate in 2023. At least two sources who have spent time around Barnhart throughout his career believe he would make a quality Major League manager, but it's unclear if the longtime catcher would entertain that possibilty.