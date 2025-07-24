Former Yankees fan favorite says what everyone's thinking after latest awful loss

The New York Yankees suffered another loss Wednesday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays, dropping two out of three and falling behind four games in the race for first place in the American League East.

It’s clear as day the Yankees simply aren’t playing their usual brand of baseball. Anthony Volpe is leading the AL in errors, third base issues are rising to the top sooner than expected and it seems as if the bullpen can’t hold on to any kind of lead.

New York isn’t just receiving criticism from the fans, but from a former World Series champion, Jaba Chamberlain, who didn’t hesitate to respond to a Twitter user regarding whether the Yankees would be playing this way if former team owner George Steinbrenner still had his position in office.

We wouldn’t even be at this point if the boss was here https://t.co/EXnykngaE8 — Joba Chamberlain (@Joba_44) July 24, 2025

“We wouldn’t even be at this point if the boss was here,” Chamberlain said.

Joba Chamberlain thinks the Yankees have lost their way, and he has a point

The Yankees’ latest loss wasn’t just another installment of an embarrassing performance, recording four pivotal errors throughout the game. Rather, it hinted at a bigger picture that many thought couldn’t get even bigger.

The current attitude of the Yankees isn’t what it used to be. When Derek Jeter was the standing Captain and Joe Girardi was manager, both individuals didn’t just take accountability for themselves, but knew when to put their teammates in a position to thrive while acknowledging the mistakes.

This post-game interview sticks out to me with Joe Girardi. Down 2-0 in the 2017 ALDS to the Indians (Guardians), he put himself accountable for the loss and the team responded. pic.twitter.com/NMe0lQaLiY — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) July 22, 2025

As it stands, the Yankees are going against everything that previously won them five World Series rings in 14 years. Aaron Judge hasn’t publicly spoken about his teammates needing to be better, giving fans the impression he’s perhaps in the wrong role at the wrong time. Aaron Boone, whom many have turned their backs on, continues to live and die by the ideology that everything will be fine, it’s just one game, nothing can go wrong.

Except everything is going wrong. In fact, I can’t remember a time when the Yankees did something consistently right. They recorded a 3-7 record against the Blue Jays for the season series, they have an 11-18 record against all American League teams and they haven’t found the same energy fans were exposed to on Opening Day.

Former New York Mets pitcher Trevor May spoke about the uneven relationship that is the New York Yankees and its fan base on the Foul Territory podcast, stating that as long as those watching the game get a bit of reassurance that their favorite players aren’t taking losses with a grain of salt, things can be okay.

Part of what Yankees fans want is reassurance from the players that they feel the same way as them, says @IamTrevorMay. pic.twitter.com/ju3qIkUgeX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 24, 2025

Jomboy Media’s Jimmy O’Brien, host of the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, recently engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Boone on Tuesday afternoon’s episode. Boone admitted to not caring what those in the media had to say about his “robotic” answers, stating they don’t “understand the everyday grind” a manager has to tell his team.

Context for those who somehow haven't seen this yet.



(Via: @TalkinYanks)pic.twitter.com/WZEbLyIDZ3 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 24, 2025

Newsflash, and I’m pretty confident every fan can agree on this: Fans are more likely to care and empathize with players on their favorite team if they are equally as upset about the in-game performance.

It doesn't help when Boone said post-game, "I think we have a very good defensive club" on Wednesday. despite committing four errors in one night. If managers could be awarded Gold Glove Awards, Boone would win by a landslide.

The bottom line still remains a fact. The Yankees are a team 10 games above .500. They are within reach of first place in their division. But all of that means nothing if the losing continues to pile on in creative ways, and the counter is that nothing gets accomplished to support the team. You, as a fan, can blame that on the manager, owner or assistant to the traveling secretary.

One’s things for sure. Something needs to change, because until it does, don’t be surprised if former World Series champions of the past voice their opinions in a bad light to a team that once dominated the MLB.