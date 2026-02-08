Freddie Freeman isn't shying away from Braves heartbreak to benefit his future

It's been nearly a half-decade since Freddie Freeman, then an Atlanta Braves legend, packed his bags for sunny Los Angeles. Freeman is from California and was long rumored to have some interest in playing closer to home, but it still came as a major shock to Braves fans and the front office when the future Hall of Famer left them stranded over a sixth year on his contract. Alex Anthopoulos was left with little choice and acquired Matt Olson shortly thereafter.

By now you know the story. Freeman struggled in his first series back in Atlanta, emotionally. Clayton Kershaw pulled him aside after the fact to ensure he wanted to be part of something special with the Dodgers. From there on out, Freeman has bought in. He's come a long way, leading the Dodgers to back-to-back World Series and making four All-Star teams along the way. At 36 years old, Freeman has to start thinking about his future. Sadly for Braves fans, it sounds like it'll keep him in LA.

When will Freddie Freeman retire?

Freeman told fans at Dodgers Fest that he plans on playing 20 MLB seasons. While he's started to slow down some, Freeman is still a perennial NL All-Star and a regular contributor in the postseason. Freeman is heading into his 17th MLB season. His contract, per Spotrac, pays him through the 2027 season. A brief extension with the Dodgers could be on the horizon to make sure Freeman reaches that goal, and it appears the two sides won't shy away from it.

Freddie Freeman just announced his retirement plans - Four More Years!



Let's get Freddie 4 More Rings pic.twitter.com/30JvvW1IiT — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) January 31, 2026

The Dodgers will give Freeman planned days off next season, which should help matters significantly. As FanSided MLB staff writer Katrina Stebbins wrote for Dodgers Way, this organization is known for treating players like Freeman well in their final years.

"And the Dodgers are known for treating for their veterans well. If Freeman wanted to stay for two more years even if he can't manage the workload of a full season, they would keep paying him and would likely platoon him at first base with, say, Munetaka Murakami, who will be a free agent again after 2027. Freeman's age would make him more affordable even if he's still an effective hitter — not that such a thing would be any real obstacle for the Dodgers," Stebbins wrote.

To make matters worse for Braves fans, not only will Freeman likely not return for a final swan song in Atlanta, but the odds he joins the front office as many Braves greats before him have seems unlikely.

Freddie Freeman could join Dodgers organization, not Braves, after he retires

Freeman, much like Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, have played a major role in their recent free agency dominance. Yes, the Dodgers have a lot of money to spend, but that is rather meaningless without the right culture in place. Whether it's through impromptu dinners or phone conversations, Freeman has taken an active role in convincing other stars to join the LA superteam. It's worked, and Andrew Friedman has been very impressed.

“I was incredibly impressed by it, ”Friedman said. “I can’t wait to see him do it every week when he’s working with us after he’s done playing.”

Were Freeman to work for the Dodgers in some capacity after his playing days were over, it wouldn't come as a huge surprise to anyone around baseball. Freeman would be able to work close to home and the Dodgers are a cushy, successful organization. I'd work for them in a heartbeat!

But for Braves fans, it would mean something entirely different. It would mean Freeman – the player who once struggled to leave Atlanta behind because of how much the organization meant to him – would have chosen to embrace the that same trauma.