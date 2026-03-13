Freddie Freeman paved the way for Owen Caissie and Canada's next WBC generation

Maybe the strangest part of the World Baseball Classic is the rosters, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s been entertaining and educational to learn which American-born players are suiting up for other teams because of their parents’ or grandparents’ heritage.

Initially, Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman planned to play for Team Canada, just as he did in 2017 and 2023. Although the 36-year-old Freeman was born in California, both of his parents are from Ontario, meaning the nine-time All-Star has dual citizenship. He would have joined the likes of Nolan Arenado (Team Mexico), Aaron Nola (Team Italy), and Harrison Bader (Team Israel) among the established big-leaguers born in the U.S. instead playing for other nations.

However, Freeman withdrew from the tournament, citing personal reasons. In his absence, Miami Marlins outfield prospect Owen Caissie has quickly become the face of Team Canada, a development that bodes well for Canadian and American fans alike.

If you don’t know Owen Caissie, that’s about to change

Team Canada has plenty of recognizable faces, ranging from Jameson Taillon and James Paxton to Seattle Mariners slugger and team captain Josh Naylor. That’s another fun part of the WBC — even if you don’t recognize a large portion of a team’s roster, the familiar names keep the tournament grounded.

As Team Canada prepares for its first quarterfinal, it’s time to familiarize ourselves with Owen Caissie. MLB Pipeline considers him the sport’s No. 42 prospect and the No. 3 prospect in his organization behind left-handed pitchers Thomas White and Robby Snelling. He is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound outfielder who went 5-for-28 with a home run, four RBIs, and a .568 OPS in limited plate appearances last year. Following the Edward Cabrera trade, Caissie will trade Wrigley Field’s famed ivy for a Marlins stadium that still hasn’t brought its infamous home run sculpture back inside.

Marlins teammates Owen Caissie and Otto Lopez combine for one of the most well-executed relays you will EVER see 😱 https://t.co/SSzi21Hkot pic.twitter.com/HRa90AURTX — MLB (@MLB) March 9, 2026

That begs an important question: how does Freeman factor into the equation? Freeman’s decision to remain in California has given fans an opportunity to watch Caissie shine. He enters Friday night’s showdown with Team USA having gone 7-for-14 with a home run, five RBIs, and three doubles.

Most notably, Caissie has only struck out five times in his 17 plate appearances. Considering his strikeout rate in previous MLB action, the Marlins should already be extremely excited about what he might do upon returning to big-league camp.

The World Baseball Classic isn’t only about elite MLB players destined for the Hall of Fame. Yes, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have had their moments, and it’s been heartwarming to see Clayton Kershaw take the mound again. No one will deny that.

At the same time, the WBC gives fans an opportunity to watch the next generation up close, whether it’s prospects born after the first iPhone or veteran international players who could come stateside soon. Brazil pitcher Joseph Contreras turns 18 in May, but nonetheless held his own against a loaded Team USA lineup. Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting last year and owns a 1.007 OPS through 19 plate appearances for Team USA.

To be clear, Caissie almost certainly would have been on Team Canada’s roster regardless of Freeman’s status. But he isn’t sharing a lineup with the Dodgers star, and he has given us a reason to talk about Team Canada beyond the fact that they face Team USA in the quarterfinals. That in itself is a massive victory for Caissie, Canada, and the Marlins.