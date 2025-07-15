Freddie Freeman still isn't his own son's favorite player but we can't blame him

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes place in Atlanta, and it represents a homecoming for first baseman Freddie Freeman and his family. Three years after Freeman and the Braves parted ways, he's back in Atlanta as the starting first baseman for the National League team.

Ahead of the Midsummer Classic, Freeman spoke to reporters alongside his eldest son Charlie. One reporter asked Charlie which player he was most looking forward to seeing at the All-Star Game. Charlie's response? Freddie's Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Freddie Freeman couldn’t believe it when his son, Charlie, told @DMAC_LA he’s most excited to see Shohei Ohtani in the All-Star Game this year 🤣



“You get to see Shohei every day.” pic.twitter.com/vA9rI09HRU — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 15, 2025

Freddie was perplexed by the answer, saying that he gets to see Ohtani every day. Freddie asked which player he'd like to see that he doesn't get to see every day, Charlie said San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

It's not a big surprise that Charlie has another favorite player that's not his father. Back before the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, Freddie let it be known that Charlie was looking forward to meeting his favorite player, and that was Tatis. The meeting did happen during that year's Home Run Derby.

Even though Tatis is still held in high regard, Charlie seems to have a new favorite player in Ohtani.

Last offseason, Ohtani signed a record-breaking $700 million deal after spending the start of his career with the Angels. Ohtani made an immediate impact his first year as the designated hitter, becoming the first player in history to record a 50 home run, 50 stolen base season. Not to mention, he won National League MVP and won his first ever World Series title.

This season, prior to the All Star break, Ohtani has recorded a .276 batting average, a .382 on-base percentage, a .605 slugging percentage, 32 home runs, 60 RBI, 91 runs, and 102 hits in 370 at-bats.

Freeman, meanwhile, is slashing .297/.365/.476 while posting 10 home runs, 46 runs, 49 RBI, and 94 hits in 317 at-bats.

Freeman, Ohtani, and Tatis will look to win the All-Star Game for the National League for the second time in three years.