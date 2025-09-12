Why Freddy Peralta is the name to watch on the trade market this winter

The name that everyone will be talking about on the trade market this offseason will be Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes. It ain’t happening, so any and all discussion around that is a waste of time.

Another name that will surely surface is Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta … and that’s a name that has much more merit.

Just look at the Brewers’ history of trading players before they get big paydays. Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams were all shipped away before reaching free agency (Hader with 1.5 years remaining on his contract; Burnes, Williams with one year remaining on his contract). The lone exception has been Willy Adames, who left as a free agent. The Brewers received significant trade interest in Adames, but viewed him as too valuable both on the field and in the clubhouse to move.

Peralta is in a similar situation. He’ll be entering his contract year in 2026 with Milwaukee. He’s loved inside the Brewers’ clubhouse, a player that came up within the organization and has emerged as a leader. Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold will have to make a decision on what to do with Peralta: try to extend him, hold onto him, or explore the trade market after the regular season.

And whether it’s in Milwaukee or elsewhere, Peralta is certainly going to receive a significant contract.

Freddy Peralta is going to get paid this winter

Peralta, 29, has posted a career-best 2.69 ERA in 30 starts this season. He’s recorded 185 strikeouts in 163.2 innings pitched. He has been a core member of Milwaukee’s rotation and in the last eight seasons, has been one of the best pitchers in the National League.

The list of teams that could be interested in Peralta would be massive. Any contending team would be interested. Look at the New York Mets, who have former Brewers executive David Stearns running the front office. They have a massive need for another arm, especially a difference-maker. You have to imagine they’d check in.

But unlike the other names above, perhaps the Brewers have a chance at actually retaining Peralta long-term. In June, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Peralta had tried to get a new extension with Milwaukee, but had been unsuccessful. Having known Peralta and being around him in Milwaukee, that’s unsurprising he wants to stay. He loves the organization and they love him.

We’ll see if an extension gets done. But until it does, other teams are going to be calling the Brewers about Peralta. And if history is any indication, there’s a chance he plays elsewhere in 2026 ahead of a contract year.