4 soon-to-be free agents 28 teams will be watching closely in the WS

When pitchers and catchers escaped the winter and reported to spring training in February, the consensus around baseball was that the Los Angeles Dodgers would make it back to the World Series and potentially become the sport’s first repeat champion in 25 years. We’re not sure that people would have said the same thing about the Toronto Blue Jays, a talented club that hadn’t won a playoff game since 2016.

That’s the fun of baseball, though. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and the Blue Jays clinched their first pennant in over 30 years with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Springer’s seventh-inning, three-run homer gave the Blue Jays a lead they never relinquished, and veteran reliever Jeff Hoffman ended Seattle’s final comeback bid in the ninth.

“I’m just so happy for our team, our fans, our city, our country,” Springer told reporters. “This is exactly why we love playing here; it’s unbelievably electric. We love every single one of these fans. This is such an unbelievable moment.”

Luckily for Blue Jays fans, they won’t have to worry about Guerrero or Springer hitting the open market this winter. However, several notable pending free agents on both sides, including a few former All-Stars, are looking to demonstrate just why they deserve to get paid the big bucks in the coming months.

To make things easy, we’ve listed all players in alphabetical order. We’ve also excluded Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, who previously confirmed that he will retire after the season. Finally, we’ve omitted the players’ current teams in the “potential suitors” category. It’s hard to see the Blue Jays not wanting to re-sign Bichette.

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays, SS

Bo Bichette's 4th hit of the game is CLUTCH!



The @BlueJays lead in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/fCGEEAoadF — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2025

Well, yeah. Depending on how you feel about Kyle Tucker, Bichette is arguably the best pending free agent regardless of position. Even with his lingering knee injury, Bichette made it clear that he intends to play in the World Series.

“I’ll be ready,” Bichette told reporters on Monday night. “I don’t know how they’re using me, but I’ll be ready.”

Bichette hasn’t played since early September, and Andrés Giménez has done an excellent job filling in at shortstop. Purists might not want to admit it, but this situation perfectly justifies the universal DH. Toronto won’t have to worry about limiting Bichette to pinch-hitting duties when the Blue Jays play in Los Angeles.

Had he not gotten hurt, Bichette should have finished with his second 100-RBI season, and was only six doubles away from joining Carlos Delgado and John Olerud as the only players in franchise history with a 50-double campaign. It’s hard to fault the Dodgers if they’re hoping not to see much of Bichette.

Potential suitors: Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and most teams that actually want to win a World Series in 2026 (sorry, Pirates fans).

Max Muncy, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy doubles the Dodgers lead with a home run! #NLCS pic.twitter.com/6bpcAieN46 — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2025

Unlike the others on this list, Muncy has a $10 million club option, so there’s a slight asterisk here. However, the Dodgers might be tempted to move on from the 35-year-old third baseman, especially considering that Shohei Ohtani’s presence means that the Dodgers can’t simply make Muncy a full-time designated hitter. It also helps that Muncy’s contract doesn’t include a buyout, making a potential divorce much easier financially.

Muncy nonetheless remains a steady offensive presence, even if his power isn’t what it once was; his .470 slugging percentage marked his lowest since 2021, and he only managed 19 homers in nearly 400 plate appearances. He’s an intriguing third base or DH option, and he saw a significant amount of action at first base before Freddie Freeman’s 2022 arrival. The World Series is a perfect opportunity for Muncy to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank, though that could keep him from hitting free agency.

Potential suitors: Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals

Max Scherzer, P, Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer, Filthy 79mph Curveball. 😷



4th K pic.twitter.com/2tiHJV1tR9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 17, 2025

We already know that Kershaw won’t return in 2026, but what about Scherzer? The three-time Cy Young winner’s best days are definitely behind him, and he posted a career-worst 5.19 ERA over 85 innings. Scherzer turned 41 in July and has indicated that he’s open to pitching in 2026, so long as he winds up with a playoff contender. That likely rules out the Colorado Rockies, not that anyone should have imagined they’d even bother offering Scherzer a contract.

The best-case scenario for Scherzer in 2026 is that he fills the role of a grizzled veteran who steps into a fifth starter role and performs adequately. It’s worth noting that Scherzer’s 6.4% walk percentage is right in line with his 6.5% career average, so he hasn’t lost control just yet. So long as the Blue Jays still believe in Scherzer, we won’t be surprised if he returns to Toronto next season.

Potential suitors: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, New York Mets

Shane Bieber, P, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber's 4th and 5th Ks. pic.twitter.com/8ovweUOqtc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 21, 2025

Bieber looked sharp after returning from Tommy John surgery and joining the Blue Jays in a midseason trade with the Guardians, posting a 3.57 ERA and a 37-7 K-BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings. Interestingly, his 4.4% walk percentage marked a career low and was well below the 5.5% he’s averaged since debuting in 2018. Could that be a sign of things to come, or is it nothing more than a small sample size?

Even if Bieber has to settle for a one-year deal, he’s at least positioned himself to cash in. Why wouldn’t a team like the Yankees or Brewers pony up for a one-year, $13 million deal if they believe they can get something similar to the Bieber of old? Something tells us that Bieber is in for a phenomenal World Series performance, and it could be enough to secure the Blue Jays’ first championship since 1993.

Potential suitors: Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers