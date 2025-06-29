Full 2025 Home Run Derby participants: Live updates of who is and isn't competing

The MLB All-Star break is on the horizon, and fans are trying to send their favorite players to the Midsummer Classic in Atlanta, Ga. The All-Star Game is just one event for the week in Atlanta. There is also one of the more anticipated events of the week, and that's the Home Run Derby.

Every year, players will participate to see who can stake the claim as the home run king by winning a tournament. The winner will receive a Home Run Derby trophy. We'll see who will be able to hit the most home runs at Truist Park.

So, who is (and who isn't) competing in the Home Run Derby?

Ronald Acuña Jr. is first player to declare for the Home Run Derby

Considering All-Star week is taking place in Atlanta, it's only fitting that the first player to declare for the Home Run Derby is Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña made it official during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter on June 25.

"I'm just happy to announce that I'll be participating in this year's Home Run Derby, and I'm even more excited to be doing it at home in Atlanta in front of our fans," Acuña said, h/t ESPN. "They're a big reason I'm doing this. I'm Ronald Acuña Jr. because of their support. I'm just excited to go back and home and do this for them."

Acuña previously participated in the Home Run Derby twice beforehand, but never won it. In both appearances, he was eliminated by New York Mets star Pete Alonso — in the 2019 semifinals and the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Cal Raleigh declares for Home Run Derby in midst of incredible season

This season, one of the biggest surprises has been Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. No one could have expected Raleigh to break the single-season home run record by a catcher, but he is on pace to not only break it, but exceed it.

On June 27, MLB announced that Raleigh, the league's home run leader, will compete in the MLB Home Run Derby.

Raleigh has the chance to become the first catcher to ever win the Home Run Derby. We'll see if he can do that in Atlanta on July 14.

Elly De La Cruz declines invitation to Home Run Derby

One of MLB's bright young stars is Elly De La Cruz. The 23-year-old shortstop is incredibly fast, but also possesses insane power. But would De La Cruz participate in the Home Run Derby?

On June 27, De La Cruz said, h/t C. Trent Rosencrans, that he declined to participate in the Home Run Derby. De La Cruz said that he would like to compete in a Home Run Derby eventually, but this year isn't the year.

This is now the third time in which De La Cruz declined an invitation to compete in the home run tournament.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says no to 2025 Home Run Derby

There is one former Home Run Derby winner who won't compete in the 2025 event, and that's Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

On June 27, Guerrero told Sportsnet's Hazel Mae that he won't be participating in the 2025 event. When asked if he could change his mind, Guerrero said "No. N.O." Another reason why Guerrero declined an invitation is because, in his mind, "That’s (Ronald) Acuña’s show."

Guerrero won the 2023 Home Run Derby after hitting 72 home runs. In the finals he narrowly defeated then-Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena 25-23.

Guerrero also declined to participate in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

Teoscar Hernandez won't defend Home Run Derby crown in 2025

In 2024, Teoscar Hernandez won the Home Run Derby in thrilling fashion. After defeating Alec Bohm in a semifinal swing-off, Hernandez narrowly defeated Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. in yet another swing-off.

The Dodgers outfielder won't be defending his crown this year. Hernandez told David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports that the reasoning behind his decision was so he wouldn't risk injury and that he'd be at full health for the team's playoff push.

Teoscar told us he didn’t want to risk injury and be ready for second half + playoff push for #Dodgers



Hernandez was on IL in May with left groin strain. https://t.co/bE3nzOur0y — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 27, 2025

As it stands, Pete Alonso, Yoenis Cespedes, and Ken Griffey Jr. are the only players to successfully win the Home Run Derby crown in back-to-back years.

Shohei Ohtani rules out Home Run Derby 2025 participation

Fans are always hoping that the game's big stars will participate in the Home Run Derby. No one fits the bill more than Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani hasn't competed in the tournament since 2021, where he was eliminated in the opening round to Juan Soto 31-28.

That streak will seemingly continue. Ohtani told reporters, h/t Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, that he was probably unlikely to participate, citing the current rules as being "pretty difficult."

Shohei Ohtani said he probably won't participate in this year's Home Run Derby



He noted that the current rules are "pretty difficult," presumably because of the amount of swings the event requires. Would be a lot while he also continues to build up as a pitcher — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) June 28, 2025

Baseball fans wanting to see Ohtani finally win the Home Run Derby will have to wait another year. He is currently trying to build himself back up as a starting pitcher after recovering from elbow surgery.