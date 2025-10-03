Full ALDS and NLDS schedule: Dodgers-Phillies set for primetime

Unless their favorite team lost, the 2025 MLB Wild Card Round met all expectations that baseball fans should have had. Three of the four series went the distance, and the fun will continue this weekend when the Divisional Round kicks off.

This year’s Division Series features four intriguing matchups, spearheaded by the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies battling the NL West-winning Los Angeles Dodgers. Elsewhere in the Senior Circuit, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will continue their rivalry.

Over in the American League, the No. 1-seeded Toronto Blue Jays welcome Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, who are fresh off a sensational series win over the Boston Red Sox. Finally, Cal Raleigh’s Seattle Mariners look to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2001, though they’ll need to beat the Detroit Tigers first.

Major League Baseball released the initial Division Series schedule on Thursday, and all start times are accurate as of Friday, Oct. 3. This story will be updated as the league announces more schedule information in the coming days.

ALDS: No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays vs. No. 4 New York Yankees

Game Date Time Network No. 4 New York Yankees @ No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, Oct. 4 4:08 PM ET Fox No. 4 New York Yankees @ No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Oct. 5 4:08 PM ET FS1 No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays @ No. 4 New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 7 TBD Fox/FS1 No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays @ No. 4 New York Yankees (if needed) Wednesday, Oct. 8 TBD Fox/FS1 No. 4 New York Yankees @ No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays (if needed) Friday, Oct. 10 TBD Fox/FS1

This October marks the first time that the Blue Jays and Yankees meet in the postseason, and it’s a fitting matchup given their AL East rivalry. Toronto took eight of 13 from the Yankees this year, a key reason why the Blue Jays narrowly won the division by one game.

It’s been nearly 10 years since the Blue Jays’ last postseason win, a Game 4 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 ALCS. Toronto is winless in six playoff games over the last five years, and the Blue Jays might be without All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette as he recovers from a left knee sprain.

Our prediction: Blue Jays in four. Although the Yankees deserve credit for taking down the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Round, the three-game set proved the Bronx Bombers haven’t solved all of their problems. Yankees hitters struck out 29 times in three games, with Anthony Volpe and Trent Grisham leading the pack with five. The lack of plate discipline could, and we believe will, prove to be the Yankees’ downfall.

ALDS: No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 6 Detroit Tigers

Game Date Time Network No. 6 Detroit Tigers @ No. 2 Seattle Mariners Saturday, Oct. 4 8:38 PM ET FS1 No. 6 Detroit Tigers @ No. 2 Seattle Mariners Sunday, Oct. 5 8:03 PM ET FS1 No. 2 Seattle Mariners @ No. 6 Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Oct. 7 TBD Fox/FS1 No. 2 Seattle Mariners @ No. 6 Detroit Tigers (if needed) Wednesday, Oct. 8 TBD Fox/FS1 No. 6 Detroit Tigers @ No. 2 Seattle Mariners (if needed) Friday, Oct. 10 TBD Fox/FS1

Tarik Skubal and the Tigers return to the ALDS for the second straight year, looking to avenge last year’s five-game loss to the Guardians. Seattle, meanwhile, earned a playoff berth for just the second time since their historic 116-win 2001 campaign. All eyes will be on Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh following his 60-homer, 125-RBI season that could net him an MVP award.

Our prediction: Mariners in three. Detroit’s dismal second half still feels too fresh, even after beating Cleveland, and the Mariners are built for a deep playoff run. Seattle won four of six games against the Mariners, and we don’t expect much to change.

“I told the team when I first was traded here last year, I think this is the most competitive team that I’ve been a part of,” Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena said. “When I came in here, you see the guys, how much they want to win, the competitiveness inside the clubhouse that kind of fires you up.”

NLDS: No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers vs. No. 4 Chicago Cubs

Game Date Time Network No. 4 Chicago Cubs @ No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 4 2:08 PM ET TBS No. 4 Chicago Cubs @ No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Oct. 6 9:08 p.m. ET TBS No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers @ No. 4 Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Oct. 8 TBD TBS No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers @ No. 4 Chicago Cubs (if needed) Thursday, Oct. 9 TBD TBS No. 4 Chicago Cubs @ No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers (if needed) Saturday, Oct. 11 TBD TBS

Admittedly, the Brewers-Cubs showdown isn’t the most exciting Divisional Round Series on paper, but we’re nonetheless excited to see these NL Central foes clash. Despite owning a 27-28 record on Memorial Day, Milwaukee finished 97-65 and locked up its fourth division title in five years.

Our prediction: Cubs in five. This is going to be far more fun than baseball fans might expect, especially after these two teams kept things close all year. The Cubs won four of six and barely outscored the Brewers 60-56, so be prepared for some tight games in the coming days.

“Every player wants to win the World Series,” Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich said during Milwaukee’s time off. “For how much it would mean to the organization and the city and everything else.

“To win a World Series,” Yelich continued, “it would change this place, for sure. It’s looked at in a totally different light once that happens. That would be cool.”

NLDS: No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Game Date Time Network No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers @ No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, Oct. 4 6:38 PM ET TBS No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers @ No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies Monday, Oct. 6 6:38 PM ET TBS No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies @ No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 8 TBD TBS No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies @ No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 9 TBD TBS No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers @ No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies (if needed) Saturday, Oct. 11 TBD TBS

The Dodgers and the Phillies are no strangers to battling in the playoffs, though this is the first time they’ll do so in the NLDS. All five previous instances, most recently in 2008 and 2009, took place in the NLCS. The Phillies won four of six against the Dodgers this year, en route to their fourth consecutive playoff berth and second straight NL East crown.

Our prediction: Phillies in four. Sorry, Dodgers fans, but these Phillies feel like a team of destiny. For as talented as the Dodgers are, especially with Shohei Ohtani amid another MVP-caliber season, we’re not betting against the Phillies. Look for Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber, who has 21 homers and a .906 OPS in 278 playoff plate appearances, to feast on Dodgers pitching.

Speaking of Dodgers pitching, Ohtani will make his first career playoff start in Game 1. Let’s see how long a leash Dave Roberts gives the three-time MVP, especially if Ohtani finds himself in early trouble.