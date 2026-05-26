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Full list of combined no-hitters: Astros' accomplishment is MLB's new normal

As load management becomes the standard around the league, the days of the solo no-hitter are numbered.
ByChris Landers|
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Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers
Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • MLB's combined no-hitter count has reached a historic milestone this week, ending the longest drought between such performances in league history.
  • The last two combined no-hitters both occurred in the 2020s, signaling a clear shift in how teams approach pitching strategies and pitcher health.
  • This trend raises questions about the future of solo no-hitters as pitcher workloads and injury concerns continue to reshape the game.

One of the longest gaps between no-hitters in MLB history finally came to an end on Monday night, when the Houston Astros held the Texas Rangers out of the hit column in a 9-0 win. But this wasn't just any no-hitter: While Tatsuya Imai threw the first six innings, he left after throwing 97 pitches, leaving two relievers — Steven Okert and Alimber Santa — to finish the job.

Here's how the final box score broke down:

  • RHP Tatsuya Imai: 6 IP, 0 H, 4 BB, 2 SO, 97 pitches
  • LHP Steven Okert: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 SO, 15 pitches
  • RHP Alimber Santa: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 SO, 24 pitches

It's undoubtedly impressive, and it resets MLB's no-hitter clocker after almost two full years — the most recent no-no had been Shota Imanaga and the Cubs against the Pirates back in September of 2024. Solo no-hitters still far, far outnumber their combined counterparts, but the fact that the last two fall into the latter category is hardly a coincidence.

Every combined no-hitter in MLB history

Houston's no-hitter on Monday was the 21st combined no-hitter in Major League history. Here's the full list:

Date

Team

Pitchers

May 25, 2026

Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert, Alimber Santa

July 8, 2023

Detroit Tigers

Matt Manning, Jason Foley, Alex Lange

November 2, 2022

Houston Astros

Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Ryan Pressly

June 25, 2022

Houston Astros

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris, Ryan Pressly

April 29, 2022

New York Mets

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Diaz

September 11, 2021

Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader

June 24, 2021

Chicago Cubs

Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Craig Kimbrel

August 3, 2019

Houston Astros

Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, Chris Devenski

June 12, 2019

Los Angeles Angels

Taylor Cole, Felix Pena

May 4, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, Adam Liberatore

September 1, 2014

Philadelphia Phillies

Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles, Jonathan Papelbon

June 8, 2012

Seattle Mariners

Kevin Millwood, Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge, Brandon League, Tom Wilhelmsen

June 11, 2003

Houston Astros

Roy Oswalt, Pete Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel, Billy Wagner

June 12, 1997

Pittsburgh Pirates

Francisco Cordova, Ricardo Rincon

September 11, 1991

Atlanta Braves

Kent Mercker, Mark Wohlers, Alejandro Pena

July 13, 1991

Baltimore Orioles

Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, Gregg Olson

April 11, 1990

California Angels

Mark Langston, Mike Witt

July 28, 1976

Chicago White Sox

Blue Moon Odom, Francisco Barrios

September 28, 1975

Oakland Athletics

Vida Blue, Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad, Rollie Fingers

April 30, 1967

Baltimore Orioles

Steve Barber, Stu Miller

June 23, 1917

Boston Red Sox

Babe Ruth, Ernie Shore

You can see just visually how much this trend has shifted in recent years: Only four of the combined no-hitters in MLB history took place before 1990, and one of those (in 1917) was forced due to injury. Fully a third have come in the 2020s, including now three by the Astros alone.

Of course, solo no-hitters haven't fully gone the way of the do-do just yet; even now, they remain the more common version. But the trendline is clear, and it's not hard to see why.

Astros no-hitter is the continuation of a trend that's here to stay

Porter Hodge, Miguel Amaya, Nate Pearson - Baseball Pitcher, Shota Imanaga
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Even 15 or 20 years ago, it would've been scarcely conceivable for a team to take out a pitcher with fewer than 100 pitches who was still working on a no-hitter. But times have changed, to say the least: These days, the cache of a no-no simply isn't what it used to be, and in this age of max velocity and pitcher injuries, all 30 teams will do whatever necessary to keep their starters as healthy as possible.

No longer will the New York Mets push Johan Santana beyond 120 pitches for a shot at immortality. There's too much invested in these pitchers, and they're too critical to their teams' success each season. Granted, we still know shockingly little about what causes pitcher injuries or how to keep them healthy over the long term. But it can't help to throw more pitches at max effort, let alone with fatigue affecting mechanics.

We haven't even seen a pitcher come particularly close to a one-man no-hitter in some time now. It's just too hard: Pitch counts are too tight, and the emphasis on swing-and-miss stuff means that pitchers move through games less efficiently than they used to. So we can celebrate Houston's achievement, certainly. But it also feels like a funeral of sorts, as one of baseball's most hallowed fraternities might close its doors for good.

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