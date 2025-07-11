Full list of no-hitters against the New York Yankees

Eight times. In the entire history of the New York Yankees, they have been left hitless on just eight occasions. Once was to the man the "best pitcher" award is literally named after, once was to another HOFer in Rube Foster, another was to HOFer Bob Feller, and HOFer Hoyt Wilhelm... basically, if you no-hit the Yanks, you're in pretty good company. We all remember where we were when Virgil Trucks (awesome name) no-hit them in 1952, right?

Only five teams have ever thrown no-hitters against the Yankees; the Red Sox, (then) Indians, Tigers, Orioles and Astros. That's as of about 9:20 PM on Thursday, July 10th, for the record. Why do you ask?

It has happened just once in the past 22 seasons — that was a combined effort by the Houston Astros in 2023. Time is a flat circle, or whatever they say.

So, yes, it's pretty rare for the Bronx Bombers to be completely blanked in the hit department; in recent years, with such a powerful offense, it feels even less likely for a pitcher (or pitchers) to no-hit the Yanks. A small ballpark plus power being so emphasized in today's game is not a recipe for no-hitters.

Here's the full list of no-no's against New York.

Full list of no-hitters thrown against the New York Yankees

Pitcher Team Year Cy Young Boston Red Sox 1908 George “Rube” Foster Boston Red Sox 1916 Ray Caldwell Cleveland Indians 1919 Bob Feller Cleveland Indians 1946 Virgil Trucks Detroit Tigers 1952 Hoyt Wilhelm Baltimore Orioles 1958 Roy Oswalt, Peter Munaro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel, Billy Wagner Houston Astros 2003 Christian Javier, Hector Neris, Ryan Pressly Houston Astros 2022

When was the last no-hitter at Yankee Stadium?

On June 25th, 2022, the Astros used three pitchers to no-hit the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Christian Javier went the first seven innings, then Hector Neris got an inning of work and closer Ryan Pressly closed things off in the ninth.

In fact, the previous no-no by the Astros was also at Yankee Stadium, too; six Astros combined for that one, ending in a Brad Lidge 1-2-3 inning to blank the Yanks.