Gabriel Arias gut-wrenching injury ruins his golden opportunity for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians utiity man Gabriel Arias suffered what appeared to be a devastating left ankle injury on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was carted off the field after rolling on the ground in demonstrable pain, which is an ominous sign for his status moving forward. It's a brutal development for the team and a player who was finally getting a chance to prove himself as an everyday contributor.

#Guardains SS Gabriel Arias appears to have seriously injured his left ankle while trying to slide and stop a Masyn Winn single. Trainers are bringing out the cart to assist with getting Arias off the field. His weight was on his left foot as he was sliding and the ankle buckled. pic.twitter.com/CkcUfVxLn8 — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 29, 2025

Arias was trying to make a sliding play to stop a single at shortstop in the third inning. His left got caught awkwardly underneath his body weight, leading to an unfortunate accident.

Gabriel Arias gruesome ankle injury comes at a brutal time