Garrett Crochet just ratcheted up the heat on Red Sox trade deadline

With the Boston Red Sox holding a 58-51 record, good for sole possession of the second Wild Card spot in the American League, they'll be buyers at this year's trade deadline. The only question is who they will be targeting, considering their roster has several holes. They could use a high-leverage reliever, a power-hitting first baseman, and perhaps most importantly, a No. 2 starter to plug behind Garrett Crochet in their rotation. Well, if anyone doubts that the rotation is the team's biggest need, the latest update involving Crochet might change their minds.

Crochet's start, which was supposed to be on Friday night when the Red Sox return home for the start of a six-game homestand, will be pushed back to Monday or Tuesday in an effort to get him additional rest. Crochet himself admitted that this is a good thing.

“It’s a good time to catch my breath a little bit,” said Crochet. “Not really a de-load, but a little bit so in that sense. I kind of knew, throughout the season, that we would try to find extra rest for me if we could. I’d like a five-day (routine), but I appreciate the front office and the managerial staff looking out for me.”

While it might make sense to give Crochet, a pitcher who leads the majors in innings pitched and is just five innings shy of setting a new career-high in innings, extra rest, Boston choosing to do so only emphasizes the need to add starting pitching.

Red Sox rotation need is emphasized with Garrett Crochet decision

The Red Sox have gone 15-7 when Crochet has taken the ball, meaning they're a sub-.500 team whenever anyone else pitches. Sure, Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello have had their moments, and Walker Buehler has a great postseason track record, but it's fair to say none of these guys feel like a viable No. 2 option behind Crochet in October.

Even before October, the Red Sox have to get there. They plan on being cautious with Crochet, which is smart, but it's harder to do when they don't have a full rotation without him. Giolito, Bello and Buhler are healthy and take up three spots, but who else is there? Boston has five starting pitchers on the IL, none of whom are expected back anytime soon. They recently sent Richard Fitts down to Triple-A. Are they going to recall Kyle Harrison, a key part of the Rafael Devers trade? Are they going to start Cooper Criswell? Regardless, their rotation, even with Crochet, isn't good enough, and the group without him is substantially worse.

If the Red Sox thought their rotation was fine, they should take a look at their rotation without Crochet. It's a mess. It's one that must be addressed by the deadline, or else Boston's postseason hopes will be very up in the air.