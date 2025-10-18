George Springer’s injury brings the worst out of Mariners fans

With the Seattle Mariners just two wins away from their first-ever World Series berth, the entire city, understandably, is completely engulfed in all things Mariners right now, even with the Seahawks playing well in the NFL. The atmosphere throughout the ALCS, particularly in the games played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, has been nothing short of electric, with Mariners fans chanting "MVP" for Cal Raleigh and "Julio" for Julio Rodriguez just about every time they step up to the plate.

These games have been must-watch largely because of how engaged the crowd has been. While Mariners fans deserve to have the fun they're having, knowing that their team is so close to the World Series has, somehow, brought out the worst in the fan base.

Proof of this was evident in Game 5. George Springer was hit right in the kneecap by a 96 mph Bryan Woo sinker, and immediately went down to the ground. Rather than show any concern for Springer's well-being, Mariners fans cheered. They cheered as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter was writhing in pain. Jeez.

Mariners fans cheering as George Springer got hit by a pitch and then proceeded to boo after he stood up



Tells you everything you need to know pic.twitter.com/JvDKQvTKGd — SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) October 18, 2025

Mariners fans cheer after George Springer injury

I get why Mariners fans did this - it's George Springer. Not only did he play many years for a division rival, the Houston Astros, but he was also a huge part of the 2017 Astros team that won the World Series while illegally stealing signs. Springer has been booed mercilessly in just about every ballpark that isn't Daikin Park and Rogers Centre since he left, but those boos come in moments before or after at-bats in which Springer was healthy.

Mariners fans have been booing Springer ad nauseam in this series, and for good reason - heck, I'd boo him too in their shoes! Nobody rooting for the Mariners should want Springer to have success on the field.

But to pretty clearly actively get excited about, and root for, an injury, is a new low for this fan base.

MLB fans have rallied behind the Mariners - a really fun team filled with youth, star power, and elite starting pitching. This is one of the most talented teams in the franchise's history, which is awesome to see for a franchise that, again, deserves success, but if they don't know how to handle it, it's hard to continue rallying behind them.

You can root against the Blue Jays, and you can (and I'd argue should) root against Springer, but there's a difference between rooting against them on the field and rooting for injuries. This just was not it.