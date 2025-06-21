Giants alarmingly simple Rafael Devers solution reveals why Red Sox are screwed

It turns out people skills are underrated in the baseball community as well. All Rafael Devers wanted was to be treated like a human. And while the newest San Francisco Giants star surely made his own mistakes which led to his eventual shocking trade to the Bay from Boston, the Red Sox ought to point the finger at themselves as to why they felt the need to send a potential franchise icon packing. A recent report from ESPN's Jeff Passan revealed the Red Sox incompetence and more in regards to the Devers trade.

"When Devers showed up at spring training, the team broached the idea of him shifting to designated hitter. Their computer model said the best version of the 2025 Red Sox would feature reigning Minor League Player of the Year Kristian Campbell at second base, Bregman at third and Devers at DH. Devers was livid. A player's position is part of his identity. He was a third baseman. Beyond that, though, was a breach in the trust implicit in a contract of Devers' magnitude," Passan wrote.

Red Sox lack of communication came back to bite them

The Red Sox used a computer model, rather than their words, to justify why their franchise player should switch positions. It's not a great look, and indicative of a greater problem with Boston's front office. Craig Breslow himself is viewed as robotic at times. Was he the computer model?

"At the very least, if the Red Sox were intent on him moving positions, he wanted to ease into the new role. Play a couple times a week at third base and take the rest of his at-bats as DH. No, he was told. This was what was best for the team," Passan continued.

I mean, look, Devers really should've responded better to the slightest of challenges. It's not like the Red Sox tried to find a way out of his contract. It was his subsequent actions – such as throwing Breslow under the bus and airing his grievances to the media – that eventually led to his trade.

Red Sox have to be ready for tough conversations with young stars

That being said, the Red Sox have another generation of young stars in the pipeline, assuming all does according to plan. Whether it be Campbell, Marcelo Mayer or even Roman Anthony, this will not be the last time the Red Sox are forced to have difficult conversations with star players. What happens if Boston wants Campbell to switch positions again? What if Anthony isn't cut out for the outfield, or Mayer makes a rude clubhouse comment? These are all hypotheticals, of course, but Breslow needs to be ready for the inevitable. His job isn't easy.

Perhaps the most revealing part of Devers early career in San Francisco is how much he's enjoyed himself, and how amenable his has been to playing first base. Devers isn't trying to make enemies back in Boston, but he is approachable. Buster Posey has made sure to keep Devers in the loop every step of the way. He is the face of the franchise, and a 'dude', as Posey would put it.

Communication really can be that simple, and it's something the Red Sox ought to take note of.