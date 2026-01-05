Grading the most intriguing Edward Cabrera trade fits: Yankees aren't alone

The Edward Cabrera trade rumors are in full force. As first reported by The Athletic, the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins are in talks on a trade that would send the right-hander to New York. No deal is close at this time. But the fact discussions are happening underscore that there’s a chance – a real one – that Cabrera is somewhere other than Miami come opening day.

And really, any contending team in need of starting pitching makes sense for Cabrera. He’s coming off a season in which he posted a 3.53 ERA in 26 starts while recording 150 strikeouts (137.2 innings). So the market doesn’t just include the Yankees. So let’s dive into the best fits for him.

New York Yankees

2025 Grapefruit League Spring Training Media Day | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Adding Cabrera to the Yankees’ rotation and giving them a unit that also features Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlittler … pretty, pretty good. It would make their rotation a postseason nightmare for opponents. They still want to bring back Cody Bellinger and he is easily their top priority. If they can get both, that would take the heat off Brian Cashman and the front office after a quiet winter.

Grading the fit: 8/10.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs and Marlins have extensive history discussing trades with one another, with the Cubs agreeing to a trade to acquire Jesus Luzardo last winter before a physical hung up the deal. There’s familiarity between the two sides, the Cubs need another starting pitcher, and clearly the Marlins like the Cubs’ system. It’s a clear fit, but the question I have is do the Cubs pay up to acquire Cabrera? Or do they not spend what it takes to get him and lose out on yet another target this winter?

Grading the fit: 7/10.

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

The Mets have to do something. They have to. Cabrera makes all the sense for them and fits what the front office is prioritizing this winter: better pitching and improved defense. David Stearns likes adding young pitchers, and Cabrera is only 27. He isn’t a free agent until 2029. I absolutely love the fit here, and if the Mets are to pay up prospects for a starting pitcher via trade, I could see them preferring Cabrera over Freddy Peralta (just because of controllability), since he has only one year remaining on his contract.

Grading the fit: 7/10.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants don’t necessarily need another starting pitcher. They have five already. But if the opportunity presents itself to add Cabrera at a reasonable cost, they should and will do it. Word is, the Giants are being active on the trade market. It’s not just Cabrera that they have interest in and it’s possible they explore that avenue to find an upgrade(s) on offense. Still, I don’t expect a major addition – nothing like Rafael Devers – which feels like a mistake. Go out and add a meaningful name!

Grading the fit: 6/10.

Boston Red Sox

I’m throwing in the Red Sox here because they love pitching, specifically frontline pitching. Adding Cabrera to that rotation and pairing him with Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray … hoo boy. Good luck facing that in October. I don’t know if the Red Sox are actually interested and it could be tough to pull off considering the trades that Boston has already made this winter. But it’s a worthwhile thing to consider knowing Craig Breslow’s history.

Grading the fit: 6/10.