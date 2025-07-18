Guardians fans have a right to be furious after Steven Kwan injury revelation

The Cleveland Guardians are hoping for better times after the team limped to the finish line in the first half, but the second half of the season is already off to a bad start as Steven Kwan is out of their lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics. In normal situations, this wouldn't be a big deal, especially with Kwan dealing with a wrist issue. However, Kwan missing the first game after the All-Star break with a wrist issue that has been bothering him after playing in the Midsummer Classic is certainly strange.

Day to day right now with right wrist issue that has been bothering him. He got an injection on Wednesday. https://t.co/i3IqRZLN5E — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) July 18, 2025

Not only did Kwan play in the All-Star Game, but he made an impact, delivering a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning with the AL down to its final out. Still, while Kwan deserved to have that moment, Guardians fans have the right to be pretty upset at him for participating in the game when he's already dealing with an injury.

Guardians are without Steven Kwan at the worst possible time

The next couple of weeks could make or break Cleveland's season. Thanks largely to a 9-16 June and a 6-7 start to July, the Guardians ended the first half with a 46-49 record, good for fourth in the AL Central. They're still alive in the postseason race as they're 4.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot, but with several teams in front of them, the odds are not in their favor.

Cleveland needs to win every game it conceivably can out of the break, especially with the trade deadline just a couple of weeks away. If the Guardians get off to a slow start in the second half, they might become trade deadline sellers, which is an outcome no Cleveland fan wants to see.

Cleveland's biggest issue is its offense. The Guardians rank 26th in the Majors in runs scored, and they're dead last since June 1. Kwan is one of their few high-level performers offensively, and he chose to play in the All-Star Game over getting some much-needed rest for his wrist.

Again, Guardians fans are not upset that he was named an All-Star, but watching him play in that game, only to then sit out a game that counts in the standings, has to hurt, especially when Jose Ramirez set a great example by resting up for the second half. Cleveland's season is on the line, and Kwan has the team off to a disappointing start.