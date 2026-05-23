Guardians-Phillies start time: Rain delay updates from Philadelphia

The Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies were supposed to begin Saturday's game at Citizens Bank Park at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mother Nature had other plans. The Phillies confirmed a delayed start just over half an hour before the game was supposed to begin. Now the wait is on.

We'll be tracking updates from Philadelphia as we get more clarity about the game's start time.

Guardians-Phillies rain delay updates: Start time set for 6:00 p.m. ET

As of 3:24 p.m. ET, no start time was indicated by the Phillies. They simply confirmed that the game would begin in a delay and updates would be provided as they became available.

Today's game will begin in a rain delay. We will provide updates as they become available. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 23, 2026

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. ET: The Phillies still don't have a start time, but with conditions improving, it sounds like the game is not in danger of being postponed.

We continue to monitor weather conditions. Forecasts indicate improving conditions, and we hope to announce an updated start time shortly. https://t.co/htTvdYqT1O — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 23, 2026

UPDATE 4:34 p.m. ET: We have a start time! First pitch is now scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. Short of an additional delay, the game will start two hours late.

Tonight's first pitch is now scheduled for 6:00 pm. https://t.co/hyMj8Lqybb — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 23, 2026

Will the Guardians and Phillies be able to play at all?

While we don't know when the game will be able to get going, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told Aaron Bracy that there's "probably 75 percent chance we play tonight."

The weather in the area is rough, but the two teams have incentive to make it work if the conditions allow. As Shaun Nestor of Mestro Philly pointed out, the Guardians won't be in Philadelphia again this season and rain is forecast for Sunday as well. While the Yankees postponed their game against the Rays on Saturday, Philly and Cleveland won't find it easy to reschedule the matchup.

The Phillies originally were hopeful the game could be played on time, but that obviously changed with the weather causing issues. The hope is that the rain decreases just enough in the evening.

PHILLIES GAME UPDATE .. horrible day however heaviest & steady rain decreases by 5-5:30 .. then scattered showers still windy , damp & cold . 5:30 temp 51 East wind 10-20mph . Good luck — JOHN BOLARIS (@JohnBolaris) May 23, 2026

Hourly forecast in Philadelphia

4 p.m.: 90% chance of rain, 0.05 inches projected

5 p.m.: 83%, 0.02 in

6 p.m.: 88%, 0.04 in

7 p.m.: 88%, 0.04 in

8 p.m.: 83%, 0.05 in

9 p.m.: 83%, 0.05 in

10 p.m.: 83%, 0.05 in

11 p.m.: 83%, 0.05 in

As you can see, rain is expected throughout the evening, according to Accuweather's hourly forecast. So it's not a question of the rain stopping for long enough to play the game. It's all about whether the intensity of that rain will lessen enough to play.

With the inches of rain forecast hovering between 0.02 and 0.05 inches, we're looking at a light rain. It could be just light enough.

⚾️☔️ At this point I feel pretty confident PHI is going to play. Maybe they late start to get a dry game. Maybe the play on time and the start of the game is wet. Either way any in-game delay threat is low. pic.twitter.com/78cutE0JPO — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) May 23, 2026

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