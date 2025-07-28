Guardians-Rockies start time: Rain delay updates, weather forecast from Progressive Field

The Cleveland Guardians had a Monday they would like to forget, as closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on administrative leave over a sports betting investigation. Not only do the Guardians lose their closer, but also can rule out a trade by the July 31 deadline.

Fans were probably looking forward to watching the Guardians pick up a win, especially against a struggling team like the Colorado Rockies. Unfortunately for them, the game is not starting on time.

The Guardians announced that Monday's game against the Rockies has been delayed. First pitch was initially scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Guardians vs. Rockies weather forecast, July 28

According to Accuweather, there is heavy rain and thunderstorms for at least the next hour in Cleveland. But, the weather is supposed to clear up by around 9:00 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated with additional information once provided.