Heliot Ramos trolled the Padres after Xander Bogaerts’ controversial overturned homer

The San Diego Padres needed a win in the worst way on Monday after getting swept over the weekend at Dodger Stadium, and there was reason to believe that a return back home against a San Francisco Giants team that's been among the worst in the sport since acquiring Rafael Devers two months ago, would result in that much-needed victory. Instead, the Giants took a 4-0 lead on the strength of three home runs before the Padres even stepped up to bat, and right when it looked like the Padres had gotten one of those runs back, the run was taken off the board.

Xander Bogaerts hit what looked like a solo shot off Robbie Ray just beyond the outstretched arm of Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos, but after further review, it was deemed to be fan interference.

Xander Bogaerts was ruled out on what initially was called a home run after review showed there was fan interference on this play pic.twitter.com/ddBghYrc9W — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 19, 2025

The Padres, understandably, were not thrilled with this decision, and by arguing the call, Padres manager Mike Shildt got himself ejected from the game.

Padres manager Mike Shildt was ejected for coming out to argue the fan interference call pic.twitter.com/3Gf7JOhZbG — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 19, 2025

The home crowd was not having a good time, but Ramos certainly was. He went out of his way to troll the fans after the overturned call, pointing and laughing toward the crowd.

Heliot Ramos is having a good time: pic.twitter.com/wtLCEIM44v — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 19, 2025

Padres fans clearly weren't fans of that either, as they booed him the next following inning he stepped up to the plate.

Padres fans boo Heliot Ramos pic.twitter.com/rCFoU0sFmb — Bobby (@welcomeMLB) August 19, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Heliot Ramos trolls Padres fans after controversial overturn

An explanation for why the home run was overturned was later revealed:

The official explanation is that the fan “reached out over the field of play and interfered with a live ball” and “clearly prevented the fielder from making the catch.”



pic.twitter.com/VdK6ZtDBo1 — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) August 19, 2025

Objectively, I can't say I agree here. The fan certainly did reach, but I'm not so sure it was over the field of play. I think that was over the wall, making it fair game for the fan to catch as long as he doesn't reach over the wall.

With that being said, though, Ramos got the call, and had every right to have fun with the booing fans. He did just that, and did so in hilarious fashion.

The Giants play the Padres, their NL West rivals, 13 times annually, and there are three more meetings at Petco Park following this game. It's safe to assume Padres fans will give Ramos the same treatment they did on Monday for the rest of this season, and likely beyond, as long as he's wearing a Giants uniform.