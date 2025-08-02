How Aaron Boone can best handle Aaron Judge’s impending return from injury

The New York Yankees got a mix of good and bad news during Friday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The bad news? Nearly every trade deadline acquisition played a part in the loss. The good news? Aaron Judge took batting practice before the game, signaling his return is just around the corner.

Judge — out since July 26 after narrowly avoiding Tommy John surgery — is expected to return as soon as next Tuesday or Wednesday, and his presence couldn’t come at a better time. Though the Yankees have gone 4-3 during his absence and gotten big performances from Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton, no one’s saying no to adding a .342 hitter back into the middle of the lineup.

Still, Judge’s return comes with complications — particularly for manager Aaron Boone, who now has a daily lineup dilemma. With the organization reportedly prioritizing caution around Judge’s throwing arm, he’s expected to be slotted in at DH for the rest of the regular season.

There’s just one problem:

Where does Aaron Judge's return leave Giancarlo Stanton?

Stanton has been red-hot lately, launching five home runs in his last nine games and re-establishing himself as the team’s offensive spark plug. But any scenario that takes him out of the DH spot risks disrupting his rhythm. Since arriving in the Bronx in 2018, Stanton has made only sporadic appearances in the outfield — thanks to lingering injuries, declining range, and the reality of his 35-year-old legs.

But now, the Yankees are backed into a corner. With an already crowded outfield featuring Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger, and Austin Slater, the addition of Stanton to that group would push at least two capable players to the bench.

So how does the Yankees lineup adjust with Judge’s return?

Projected Yankees lineup when Aaron Judge returns from injury

Order Player Position 1 Jasson Dominguez CF 2 Cody Bellinger LF 3 Giancarlo Stanton RF 4 Aaron Judge DH 5 Jazz Chisholm 2B 6 Anthony Volpe SS 7 Ryan McMahon 3B 8 Ben Rice 1B 9 Austin Wells C

The short-term solution? Stanton in right field, at least until Judge is cleared to throw and return to his natural spot. It’s a risk — but one the Yankees may need to take. Stanton’s arm still grades out as serviceable, and Boone can always sub in Grisham or Slater late in games to shore up the defense.

Of course, this isn’t a long-term answer. It’s a massive band-aid on a roster puzzle that’s grown more complicated by the week. But the Yankees need to keep Stanton’s bat in the lineup and bring Judge back slowly — especially while their pitching remains inconsistent and every win counts in the tight AL East race.

Judge’s return should energize the lineup — but whether the Yankees can manage the balancing act between health, defense, and production will define the next few weeks.