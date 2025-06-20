How Braves call-up Didier Fuentes could drastically shift the NL East race

The Atlanta Braves' remaining 10 games in June could determine if this team has any hope of getting back into the thick of things in the NL East. Atlanta is fresh off a home sweep of the New York Mets, having won seven of their last nine games. The Braves have three straight series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Colorado Rockies and now the Mets. They are 10 games in the NL East race.

So when the decision to call up right-handed Didier Fuentes was made on Friday morning, it was all about planning ahead for what is to come for the Atlanta starting rotation. The Braves will place three at the Miami Marlins before facing the Mets again, but this time in Queens for four before the Philadelphia Phillies come to weekend to close out the June slate. Atlanta will not be off until June 30.

Fuentes just turned 20 years old earlier this week. The Colombian native is 0-7 in nine starts with a 4.81 ERA at three different levels of the Braves organization this year. He started at High-A Rome before spending the bulk of the year at Double-A Columbus and getting his most recent start at Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta thinks he can toe the rubber vs. the worst team in the division on Friday.

Grant McAuley reported that Fuentes shall be getting the start in the series opener vs. the Fish.

This move might be about Fuentes, but this is all about giving the rotation an extra day of rest, too.

Why Atlanta Braves recalling Didier Fuentes could impact NL East race

What you have to remember is the Braves are in the early stages of playing 13 games in a row from June 17 all the way to June 29. They had a scheduled day off in between the Rockies and the Mets homestand. With their next seven games all being on the road vs. divisional foes, every little bit of rest counts. Atlanta may be overlooking the Marlins a bit, but this is a huge opportunity for Fuentes.

If he can be relied upon, then maybe this could be his role with the team going forward up until the September call-ups portion? Atlanta may be able to climb back into the thick of things in the National League because of its great starting pitching. Spencer Schwellenbach has been great most of the year. Chris Sale has recently rounded into form. Spencer Strider has had back-to-back good starts.

And even though Atlanta may be too reliant on Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder than the Braves probably want to, they have had their moments this season, despite neither posting a winning record on the year. Any relief that can be applied to Atlanta's rotation is a boost to the entire team. No, the bullpen cannot be trusted. Yes, the bats are streaky, but I can get behind picking their spots like this.

Truth be told, the Braves almost always play with their food whenever they go down to Miami. The Marlins hate this team, and let it be known just about every time they play. While losing to the Fish is less than ideal, getting wins head-to-head over New York and Philadelphia may work doubly good in helping the Braves get out of their mess. It may be too little, too late, but now is the time to go get it.

Outside of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Braves get a bunch of layups during their early July schedule.