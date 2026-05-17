How hundreds of shirtless Cardinals fans changed Oli Marmol's narrative forever

His actions have sparked a new energy at Busch Stadium and energized young players. Marmol bought hundreds of tickets for the 'tarps off' Cardinals fan section.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol hasn't always been beloved. In fact, heading into this season — his first under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom — Marmol's future was up in the air. Would Marmol, who was hired by John Mozeliak and has clashed with his own players in the past through the media, be the right fit to lead the next generation of Cardinals baseball?

Never has that test been more relevant, and so far Marmol is passing with flying colors. St. Louis is just 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central. Breakouts from young stars like Jordan Walker and even Michael McGreevy have proven St. Louis prospect cupboard is far from barren. And by all accounts, Marmol is back in the fanbase's good graces. That was never more apparent than over the weekend, when Marmol bought hundreds of tickets at Busch Stadium for a group of shirtless fans who were making a lot of noise.

The “tarps off” fans have spread into four sections here at Busch Stadium! https://t.co/VPyMxPgQHy pic.twitter.com/QUkH3yOoGB — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) May 16, 2026

How Oli Marmol helped 'tarps off' Cardinals fans take over Busch Stadium

Kansas City Royals v St. Louis Cardinals | Joe Puetz/GettyImages

The 'tarps off' fan group was started by the Stephen F Austin club baseball team, and rapidly expanded from there. Mamol was quick to notice then during the Cardinals' 5-4 walkoff win over the Kansas City Royals on rivalry weekend. After the game, Marmol said he'd do whatever it takes to have that sort of environment at every Cardinals home game.

“Whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game,” Marmol said Friday. “Because that was awesome. Not only them, but everybody that showed up today. That was a fun environment.”

Prior to the Cardinals 4-2 win over the Royals on Saturday, Marmol put his money where his mouth is. The Cards manager bought tickets for any fans who wanted to sit in that right field section.

Last night’s atmosphere was electric. Let’s run it back this weekend.



I’ll buy tickets for fans who want to sit in the right field Loge and bring the energy.https://t.co/wxax7VZhzp — Oliver Marmol (@OliMarmol) May 16, 2026

Unsurprisingly, those tickets sold out quickly for both Saturday and Sunday. But Marmol didn't stop there, as he invited members of the Stephen F Austin club baseball team into the Cardinals clubhouse. Yes, really.

I was standing in the Cardinals clubhouse, hearing chants of OLI, OLI, OLI from outside in the hallway.



I walk out, and there's Oli -- the manager of the Cardinals, ushering the entire SFA club baseball team into the clubhouse.



These boys were absolutely over the moon. pic.twitter.com/PFqVSQIadu — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) May 16, 2026

Marmol is winning over his young players with antics like these. No one was happier to meet and greet the ambitious Cardinals fans than shortstop Masyn Winn.

“I love that they’re getting the recognition that they deserve, man,” Winn said. “I’ve only been here for a few years, but that’s something that I’ve never seen, in this stadium or really, any stadium. For them to kind of start a trend here, I love it. I hope we get to see a lot more of it.”

How Oli Marmol is winning over Cardinals fans by the day

Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

I'll be the first to admit I wrongly assumed Marmol wouldn't play much of a role in the Cardinals retool. It's not even entirely his fault, as Bloom has a reputation of tearing his projects down to the studs and starting over. I (and plenty of pundits) assumed that would include Marmol. Instead, he and the Cardinals have proven us wrong time and time again early this season.

The Cards look like real contenders. Sure, the pitching staff could use some veteran depth, and perhaps they need another bat or two. The same can be said of any contender around baseball in mid-May. That's just the nature of competing in the big leagues — Bloom will have to make additions at the trade deadline if the Cardinals are to reach their full potential this season.

The Cardinals have struggled with attendance the last few seasons. The retirement tours of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are behind them. Now, Marmol has helped usher in the next era of Cardinals baseball. There's so much to get excited about, including a manager who gives the fans a voice.

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