How Rangers opened a door for Luis Arraez and who they'll compete with along the way

The Texas Rangers’ trade that sent infielder Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo was stunning. But it made sense for a Rangers team that wanted to shed payroll and bolster the offense. So what could be next?

The possibility that makes the most sense is Luis Arraez, a free-agent infielder who most recently played with the San Diego Padres. Offensively, Arraez, 28, would provide an immediate upgrade at second base as he’s one of the better ball-in-play hitters in baseball. Defensively he provides very little — he’s very one dimensional — but the hitting that he provides would be key in bolstering a highly underwhelming offense from last season.

Why Luis Arraez is a great fit for the Rangers

Arraez has connections with new manager Skip Schumaker from their days with the Miami Marlins. That familiarity and comfort between the two sides could help create an agreement with a player who hit .292/.327/.392 with eight home runs and 61 RBI last season. Besides, Arraez will command a short-term contract and wouldn’t break the bank financially, so his deal would have no long-term ramifications unlike Semien and Corey Seager.

The Rangers are also open to the possibility of using their internal options at second base, with Cody Freeman and Josh Smith being among the two top options. But the organization is keeping both options open and should have the ability to make a meaningful addition considering that they have saved roughly $28 million on the payroll through trades and non-tenders.

What other teams could pursue Arraez?

If the Rangers do pursue Arraez, they will have plenty of competition. The Padres remain interested in Arraez and intend to speak with his agent Dan Lozano, AJ Preller said at the GM Meetings. Other teams that could make sense for Arraez include the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

The Padres need offense and value Arraez's bat and his leadership. The Marlins have obvious familiarity from his two seasons in Miami and by all accounts, he enjoyed his time with the organization. The Angels need offense and he would be a strong addition to their lineup. The Mariners, meanwhile, are more of a wild card option. The only real way I could see this emerging as a possibility is if Jorge Polanco leaves Seattle in free agency and the team views Arraez as a backup option.

The Mariners have made it clear that keeping as much of the 2025 team intact as possible is the priority. First, that was Josh Naylor. And with Naylor now signed to a long-term deal, all indications are that Polanco is the next priority ahead of Eugenio Suarez. If a deal gets done, then that takes a potential suitor off the market for Arraez.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Arraez to sign a two-year, $24 million contract this offseason.