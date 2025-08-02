How to watch Braves vs. Reds Speedway Classic: Start time, streaming, and more

The Atlanta Braves will face off against the Cincinnati Reds in the first-ever MLB Speedway Classic on Saturday, Aug. 2. The game is set to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway, one of NASCAR's most well-known and iconic race tracks.

The game is also scheduled to be the final matchup of a three-game series between the Braves and the Reds. The previous two games were held at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

MLB Speedway Classic start time

The first ever MLB game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn ,is set to start at 7:15 p.m. ET. However, there will be pre-game coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and stream the MLB Speedway Classic

Baseball fans can watch the Braves vs. Reds game from Bristol Motor Speedway on FOX, which will be broadcasted nationally.

In terms of streaming, there are a variety of options. Fans with cable or satellite can live stream the game on FoxSports.com/live. All it will take is logging in with your cable or satellite credentials.

Of course, there are other streaming options, such as any service that carries FOX. Those options include the fuboTV, SlingTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Fun facts about the MLB Speedway Classic

The inaugural MLB Speeday Classic is set to be played on the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway. Several changes had to be made to accommodate the game to be held. Pit walls, gas pumps, and part of a building had to be taken out.

The baseball diamond will be on the Bristol Motor Speedway infield between turns three and four of the race track, and the bullpens are located in the outfield corners

Here's the first look at an official MLB field inside a NASCAR track 🤯



The Speedway Classic will take place next Saturday, Aug. 2nd between the Braves and Reds

Bristol Motor Speedway holds a capacity of over 146,000 people for NASCAR events. Two-thirds of the venue is expected to be used for the MLB Speedway Classic, and over 85,000 tickets have been sold, which is a new record.

A September 1954 game between the then-Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees at Cleveland Stadium held the previous record with 84,587 tickets.

Outside of the game itself, the event will include an interactive fan zone outside of the stadium and a pregame concert featuring Tim McGraw and Pitbull. The fan zone will also feature live performances by Jake Owen, Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts, and Adam Doleac.

The Braves and Reds will wear special uniforms for MLB Speedway Classic

With the game being held at a NASCAR speedway, both the Braves and the Reds will wear special caps and uniforms with race car-style numbers. Here's a look at the uniforms.

JUST IN: The Braves and Reds have revealed exclusive uniforms for the Speedway Classic 🏁



The Braves cap features flames on the top of the visor, while the Reds cap has checkered racing flags across its visor



The jersey numbers reflect the spirit of numbers on racecars



The 2…

With the game expected to draw a large audience with the potential for even more viewers on television, it'll be interesting to see if the MLB decides to make the Speedway Classic a yearly event in the future.