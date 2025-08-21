How to watch every game of Yankees-Red Sox: Rob Manfred won't make it easy

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are set to reignite their storied rivalry in The Bronx for a four-game series. The two teams have already met twice this season, with Boston holding a 5-1 advantage in the season series. But this time around, the stakes are higher.

The Yankees currently sit 1.5 games ahead of the Red Sox for first place in the American League Wild Card race, making this stretch a make-or-break moment for both clubs. If either side gains momentum, the standings gap could widen in the blink of an eye.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to catch the action — though MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t making it easy.

How to watch Yankees-Red Sox

Day Time Network Thursday, August 21st 7:15 PM ET FOX Friday, August 22nd 7:05 PM ET MLB Network/Prime Video Saturday, August 23rd 1:05 PM ET YES Network/MLB Network Sunday, August 24th 7:00 PM ET ESPN

The weekend series features four different platforms to watch Yankees–Red Sox baseball. Thursday’s opener will be broadcast on FOX, Friday’s matchup on Amazon Prime Video and MLB Network, Saturday’s matinee on the YES Network, and Sunday’s finale on ESPN.

MLB’s ongoing partnership with multiple streaming platforms has continued to frustrate fans, forcing them to track down different networks for nearly every game. Beyond this series, Manfred’s media deals also include Apple TV, Roku, and additional MLB Network exclusives. While the strategy is meant to generate revenue, the rising need for multiple subscriptions has become increasingly expensive for the average fan.

On the field, however, the series promises more excitement than fans could have asked for.

Red Sox vs. Yankees will be electric, if hard to watch

New York enters with five straight wins after sweeping both the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays. Boston, meanwhile, has lost three straight and dropped seven of its last 10, sliding from first to second in the Wild Card race. The Red Sox will arrive in The Bronx without Rafael Devers — a longtime Yankee killer — but rookie sensation Roman Anthony will make his debut at Yankee Stadium.

As for the Yankees, the bats have been scorching. Giancarlo Stanton has posted 15 home runs and 37 RBIs since July 1, while Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Aaron Judge have all recently delivered multi-homer games. On the mound, New York will send out Carlos Rodón and Luis Gil, while Max Fried continues to search for consistency after posting a 9.00 ERA over his last three starts.

Which team will come out on top? There’s only one way to find out — even if it means watching on four different networks.