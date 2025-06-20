How to watch new Giants star Rafael Devers’ first game vs. Red Sox for free

The San Francisco Giants finally got the superstar they were searching for the past few years. All it took was making a trade with the Boston Red Sox for slugger Rafael Devers. The move comes after Devers' relationship with the Red Sox simply became unsustainable, as the team signed Alex Bregman to play his position, while also being unwilling to play first base at the team's request. So, Devers ends up with the Giants.

Devers' chance for revenge won't take long, as the Giants are set to host the Red Sox this weekend, beginning on Friday, June 20. Luckily for fans of both teams, and those who enjoy baseball in general, will be able to watch the game for free on MLB.TV.

What time is the Giants vs. Red Sox series opener?

First pitch for the series opener between the Giants and Red Sox is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Since arriving, Devers has been batting third in the Giants' lineup, so you can expect him to be at the plate in the bottom of the first inning within an hour of first pitch.

How to watch Giants vs. Red Sox for free on MLB.TV

It's pretty simple to watch the Giants vs. Red Sox series opener for free on MLB.TV. Every day, MLB.TV airs one game for free for those who don't have a subscription.

All new users have to do is to create a username and password. From there, you can go to MLB.TV'smedia center when the game goes live.

How much is an MLB.TV subscription?

For new users who like how MLB.TV works and want to watch all out of market games, they're probably wondering how much it will cost. Well, to sign up for an annual membership, it will cost $119.99 a year. The subscription renews on or around Feb. 28, 2026.

There is also a monthly option, where users pay $29.99 every month. From there, fans can cancel membership at any moment.

Where else can you watch Giants vs. Red Sox?

Now for Giants and Red Sox fans in their respective markets. You can watch the game through your local channels on cable and satellite.

Giants fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and KNTV in the San Francisco area. Red Sox fans can watch this game on NESN in the Boston area.