How to watch Phillies vs. Nationals on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Phillies are starting to run away with the NL East, so there's no better prescription for Rob Thomson's club than playing the NL East's bottom-feeder, the Washington Nationals, in a three-game set this weekend while the rival Mets are absolutely reeling. Or at least so you would think. But now the Phillies come into Sunday's matchup at Nationals Park hoping to avoid losing the four-game series with only a chance to split after losing 2-0 on Saturday following a previous loss on Thursday. But you'll have to turn the dial — sort of — to Roku to see if the Phils can accomplish that.

Sunday's series finale marks the return of veteran right-hander Aaron Nola for the Phillies right as they might need him after Zack Wheeler's brutal late-season injury update. The veteran's start to the 2025 season was an abject disaster, though, posting a 6.16 ERA before ending up on the IL. They'll need him to return to his pre-2025 form to not only stabilize the rotation, but to also secure the series split with the Nationals, as disappointing as that may sound.

As mentioned, though, the Phillies-Nationals clash on Sunday, Aug. 17 is the Roku game of the week in MLB, which can often lead to plenty of confusion for baseball fans. Don't worry, though. That's where we come in, ready to point you in the right direction for the series finale between these divisional foes.

How to watch Phillies vs. Nationals on Roku

It's actually quite easy to watch the Phillies and Nationals on Roku. Obviously, that starts if you have a Roku device or Roku TV, which should allow baseball fans to simply find the advertised Sunday Leadoff button on the home screen and start streaming for free with your Roku account.

If you don't have a Roku device, however, you're still more than fine. Baseball fans can find the Phillies vs. Nationals broadcast on TheRokuChannel.com after logging in, or by downloading the Roku Channel app on IOS, Androdi, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and other OS and smart TV devices to be able to stream the game there.

It's also worth noting that the typical local broadcasts will not be available for Sunday's game, only the Roku Sunday Leadoff broadcast. However, if fans still need that local flavor to enjoy the game, they can still stream the radio broadcasts for WIP in Philadelphia or 106.7 in Washington, D.C. and take in the action that way.

What channel is Phillies vs. Nationals on?

As mentioned, you won't find the Phillies vs. Nationals game on the local broadcast channels baseball fans are accustomed to, as it's only on the Roku Channel. Think of this game like one that's broadcast on Apple TV, FOX or ESPN, because this is a national broadcast that has the exclusive rights to this game. That means that logging in and watching on Roku is the only way to catch the action.

But as mentioned above, there are a plethora of ways for fans to still find the broadcast and tune in on Sunday.

Projected starters, lineups for Phillies vs. Nationals

Projected Phillies Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.16 ERA)

Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.16 ERA) Projected Nationals Starting Pitcher: Mitch Parker (7-13, 5.55 ERA)

Phillies Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup for 8/17 vs. Nationals 1. Trea Turner (SS) 2. Kyle Schwarber (DH) 3. Bryce Harper (1B) 4. Alec Bohm (3B) 5. Nick Castellanos (RF) 6. Harrison Bader (CF) 7. Weston Wilson (LF) 8. Bryson Stott (2B) 9. Rafael Marchan (C)

Nationals Lineup