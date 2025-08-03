How to watch Red Sox vs Astros on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will take the stage on Sunday morning at 11:35am ET in what could be a fiery game with plenty of strings attached. These two teams had a near benches-clearing conflict on Saturday afternoon related to some alleged sign-stealing. Hector Neris intentionally balked Trevor Story to third base, and the next inning got into a shouting match with the Red Sox coaching staff. However, Sunday's game can be seen specifically on Roku, which has proven tougher than expected for local fanbases to watch.

The good news is that this problem has a relatively simple solution. Roku has made it as simple as possible to sign up for a free trial, or even watch the game separarely from such a setup.

How to watch Red Sox vs Astros on Ruku

Don't panic, baseball fans! Watching Red Sox vs Astros on Roku is relatively simple. All Sunday Leadoff games will available to stream for free online at TheRokuChannel.com, as well as via the Roku Channel app on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices. The national broadcast is the only means Red Sox and Astros fans have to watch this game. Of course, if fans in local markets really hate the broadcast, they can always listen to the game on WEEI (Boston) or KBME (Houston) and receive a more fan-friendly approach just as they would any other game.

That being said, the Roku broadcasts have been met with mixed reviews so far. It's not all that difficult to catch the game in its entirely online at TheRokuChannel.com without signing up for a free trial. Early baseball is not necessarily bad baseball, though it is surely an adjustment for the players themselves.

What channel is Red Sox vs Astros on?

The contest itself features a respectable pitching matchup between Framber Valdez of the Astros and Lucas Giolito of the Red Sox. Boston has taken the first two games of the series to surpass the Yankees for the second AL Wild Card spot.