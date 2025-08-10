How to watch Royals vs. Twins on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

The Kansas City Royals can’t afford to drop any more games and Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins couldn’t be a bigger game for them. They’re still a fringe AL wild card team, four games back from the last wild card spot. They don’t have a lot of time to make up any ground. And if there’s any team they shouldn’t be struggling against, it’s the Twins. Minnesota sold off just about every key piece at the deadline and have closed the book on this season.

It doesn’t mean the Twins won’t enjoy playing spoiler and the Royals are their next target. The series finale will be streamed on Roku TV as part of the streaming service’s Sunday Leadoff package this year. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

How to watch Royals vs. Twins on Roku

This isn’t ideal, but it is completely free to stream the MLB games on the Roku Channel. Simply download the Roku app on iOS or Android devices and log in. The app is available on most devices, including Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung TVs and Google TVs. You can also stream it online at TheRokuChannel.com. You don’t need a subscription to watch Sunday’s game.

There will be games on every Sunday from now until the end of the regular season. The series began in May and has aired one game in the Sunday Leadoff series every Sunday since.

What channel is Twins vs. Royals on?

Because this game is featured on the Roku Channel, Sunday Leadoff series, you will not be able to watch this game on cable or on local market channels. The only way to watch the Royals finish their series in the Twin Cities is to stream through the Roku app or on TheRokuChannel.com. I know, streaming services have interrupted your traditional viewing habits, but at least it’s free to watch.

This is a series that as a Royals fan, you aren’t going to want to miss. This game could have an effect on Kansas City’s postseason hopes. They’re hanging on by a thread and every win matters for the next month. So tune into the Roku Channel to make sure you don’t miss the action.