How to watch the 2025 Home Run Derby: Channel, time, and streaming options

MLB All-Star week has finally arrived, and there is plenty to be excited about if you are a baseball fan. There's, of course, the All-Star Game, where the top stars across the American and National Leagues face off for bragging rights. There's also the MLB Draft, where all 30 teams will select their potential stars of the future. Then, there's probably the most anticipated event of the week every year, and that's the Home Run Derby.

On Monday, July 14, eight competitors will face off in a tournament to determine who is the "King of Home Runs." The tournament is headlined by Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr and Seattle Mariners catcher and AL MVP favorite Cal Raleigh. The rest of the field features Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz, and Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker.

For fans wondering how they can watch the 2025 Home Run Derby, we have you covered.

What time does the 2025 Home Run Derby start?

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 14. Realistically, the actual Home Run Derby tournament should begin around 8:30 p.m. ET due to the pre-event festivities.

What channel is the HR Derby on?

The Home Run Derby main broadcast will be held on ESPN. The event will be called by Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and former Home Run Derby winner Todd Frazier.

The event will also air on ESPN2, and it will be the Statcast edition, which will be called by Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, and Statcast insider Michael Petriello.

What is the Statcast Home Run Derby broadcast?

The Statcast Home Run Derby broadcast gives MLB fans an alternative way to watch the event. Specifically, the broadcast, presented by Google Cloud, will provide fans with advanced statistics and analytics as the tournament goes on. So, expect to see plenty of launch angles and exit velocities during this broadcast.

How fans can stream the HR Derby

Perhaps the easiest way to stream the Home Run Derby is to use the ESPN app. You can either use your ESPN+ subscription, which costs $11.99 a month, or you can log in with your cable or satellite provider.

You can also stream the Home Run Derby on a variety of other streaming subscription services, such as Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.